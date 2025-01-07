Top Stories From January 7, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 7, 2025.
On Monday, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency responded to 73 motor vehicle crashes between 6 pm and midnight across Williamson County. Read more
Belmont University Athletics mourns the passing this past weekend of former men’s basketball and baseball coach Jack Young. Read more
Franklin’s historic downtown square is set to welcome a new addition to its vibrant retail scene. Read more
After 15 years of serving handcrafted pies in Franklin, beloved local bakery Papa C Pies is closing its doors. Read more
The new Nissan Stadium has an official logo! The team debuted the new look live at their last home game of the season against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Jan 5, 2025. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter