Top Stories From January 7, 2025

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for January 7, 2025.

1Williamson County Sees 73 Crashes in Six Hours Monday

On Monday, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency responded to 73 motor vehicle crashes between 6 pm and midnight across Williamson County. Read more

2Belmont Athletics Mourns the Passing of Former Coach Jack Young

Jack Young
Photo from Belmont

Belmont University Athletics mourns the passing this past weekend of former men’s basketball and baseball coach Jack Young. Read more

3Western Boot Retailer Tecovas to Open in Downtown Franklin

photo courtesy of Tecovas

Franklin’s historic downtown square is set to welcome a new addition to its vibrant retail scene. Read more

4Local Pie Bakery Papa C Pies Announces Closure on January 25, 2025

After 15 years of serving handcrafted pies in Franklin, beloved local bakery Papa C Pies is closing its doors. Read more

5New Nissan Stadium Logo Revealed

Nissan stadium new logo
Photo from Titans

The new Nissan Stadium has an official logo! The team debuted the new look live at their last home game of the season against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Jan 5, 2025. Read more

