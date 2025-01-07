Western Boot Retailer Tecovas to Open in Downtown Franklin

Franklin’s historic downtown square is set to welcome a new addition to its vibrant retail scene. Tecovas, the iconic brand known for its high-quality leather goods and handmade boots, is announcing plans to open a new location at 306 Public Square in the Old Bank Building, a Ca. 1901 5,000-square-foot space steeped in history.

Tecovas’ arrival in Franklin is the result of an effort spearheaded by building owner Jason McConnell – the CEO of McConnell Hospitality Group responsible for popular local restaurants Red Pony, Cork & Cow and 55 South – in partnership with Hamilton Young, LLC, a Franklin-based commercial development, brokerage and property management firm, and Lantern Real Estate Advisors.

“This 120-year-old building has been waiting for the right partner to bring it back to life,” McConnell said. “It was important for us to work with a Franklin broker who understands what makes our town truly special. We believe every addition to our historic district should be carefully curated to maintain Franklin’s unique character, and we identified Tecovas as the perfect fit.”

The late Victorian-era building holds decades of stories within its walls. Until 1926, it was the home of Franklin’s oldest bank, but an embezzlement scandal caused its collapse, sending ripples through the local economy. Its original woodwork, intricate detailing and timeless aesthetic are not only central to its charm, but also vital to maintaining the character of Main Street. Tecovas intends to embrace the building’s history by preserving its original features and aesthetic – a testament to their understanding of what makes Franklin unique.

“This collaboration is about more than just welcoming a new retailer; it’s about creating a space that reflects the best of Franklin while adding to its vitality,” said Russ Haynes, Partner at Hamilton Young. “Tecovas offers a fresh perspective while honoring the heritage of the building and Franklin’s community values.”

Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2015, Tecovas has become a leader in Western wear. Known for its dedication to quality and hospitality, the retailer now boasts more than 40 storefronts across the country.

Tecovas founder Paul Hedrick has been a frequent visitor to the Nashville area since launching the brand in 2015, and he and the Tecovas team have been searching for years for the perfect location in Franklin to bring the signature Tecovas retail experience to the bustling historic town.

“The bank building is simply stunning,” said Hedrick. “As soon as I saw it in person, I could envision a beautiful store that honors and integrates the history of the space into a new retail experience. I can’t imagine a better location than this piece of history on the square.”

The Tecovas store in Franklin is set to open later this year, though an official date hasn’t been announced yet. Tevocas has storefronts in the Mall at Green Hills and 5th & Broadway.

