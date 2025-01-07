Williamson County Sees 73 Crashes in Six Hours Monday

On Monday, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency responded to 73 motor vehicle crashes between 6 pm and midnight across Williamson County.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities but there were several injuries. Some vehicles were left on the side of the roads to be picked up on Tuesday.

According to Williamson County EMA, improved Tuesday morning but it is still very cold and there are still slick spots on some roads.

Local crews treated the roads all night, and TDOT salted all of 840 with four salt trucks.

