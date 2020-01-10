The Battle of Franklin Trust announced the release of a new 72-minute documentary about America’s history and Battle of Franklin, which occurred on Nov. 30, 1864.

Entitled “The Battle of Franklin and the American Experiment,” the documentary traces the American experience from the Declaration of Independence through the present day. Highlights include the battlefield reclamation work in Franklin and the Fuller Story project.

The documentary focuses heavily on politics and slavery and how America moved toward civil war. The war and various battles are revisited, such as the Battle of Franklin, and the viewer will experience a unique interpretation of the events that redefined America. Before bringing the story to our present day, the torturous path through Reconstruction is put on full display, including a sharp look at Jim Crow and the modern Civil Rights Era.

The documentary stars Hewitt Sawyers, Shelia Mullican, Ethan Castelo, Brad Kinnison, Chris Williamson, Julian Bibb, Bobby Hargrove, and Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson.

“We are so pleased to release this new project,” said Jacobson. “We hope the documentary will have a lasting impact on Franklin and beyond. Educating everyone on these topics, and what Americans have truly experienced, will hopefully lead to a better understanding of how critically important our civil war was and is.”

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has offered its division The Franklin Theatre as the host venue for the film’s premiere on Feb. 13, 2020. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a panel discussion beginning at 6:00 p.m., followed by the screening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available for purchase here. For more information about the Battle of Franklin Trust, please visit www.boft.org.

About The Battle of Franklin Trust

The Battle of Franklin Trust is a 501(c)3 management corporation acting on behalf of Franklin’s battlefield sites to contribute to a greater understanding and enrich the visitor experience of the November 30, 1864 battle. It is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of preserving, restoring, maintaining and interpreting the properties, artifacts and documents related to the battle so as to preserve an important part of the nation’s history.