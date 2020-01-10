Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Goat Yoga Nashville
WHAT: If one of your resolutions for 2020 is to take a Goat Yoga class, you’re in luck. This weekend, Goat Yoga Nashville added more classes. The best part about taking a class in the winter, they provide heated tent yoga mat, and of course the adorable goats.
Register for class here.
WHEN: Saturday, January 11, 11 a.m.
WHERE: Sur La Table, 211 Franklin Road, Brentwood
2. Songwriter Night at Marcy Jo’s Muletown
WHAT:Every second Saturday of the month, Marcy Jo’s Muleton will stay open later to host Songwriter Night. Those performing this month include Brandon Kinney, Wynn Warble, and Danny Green. Email rachel@marcyjos.com for tickets.
WHEN: Saturday, January 12, 6 p
WHERE: Marcy Jo’s Muletown,105 E 6th Street, Columbia
3. Night Hike at Timberland Park
WHAT: Join in for a hike on a brisk winter’s night and see the park from a completely different perspective! The hike will be between half a mile and a mile long. Pre-registration is required for this free program. Register for activity #16256 at on their website- www.wcparksandrec.com.
WHEN: Friday, January 11, 5 p
WHERE: Timberland Park, Mile Marker 4372 on the Historic Natchez Trace
4. Nashville Boat Show
WHAT: The 2020 Progressive Insurance Nashville Boat Show is the region’s largest boating event, providing a one-stop marketplace to escape cabin fever and prepare for summer on the water. The show features hundreds of new boats for sale, from cruisers to fishing boats, pontoons and watersport boats, plus the latest in outdoor gear and accessories. It’s also a great event for all ages with daily, free activities and seminars.
Buy tickets here.
WHEN: Friday, January 11- Sunday, January 13
WHERE: Music City Center, 201 5th Avenue South, Nashville
5. Cooking Demo at LeCreuset
WHAT: Join Le Creuset in Brentwood on Saturday as they make Grown-Up Stovetop Macaroni and Cheese. The recipe is from America’s Test Kitchen Twentieth Anniversary TV Show Cookbook – which is available in Le Creuset’s stores.
WHERE: Le Creuset, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood (in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center)