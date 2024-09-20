Battle Ground Academy Student Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist

Battle Ground Academy’s Junho Lee ’25 was recently named a semifinalist in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program. Over 1.5 million students entered the program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; however, only about 16,000 students are named semifinalists each year.

“We are incredibly proud of Junho for being named a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist,” said Will Kesler, BGA’s Head of School. “This accomplishment not only speaks to Junho’s hard work and dedication but also reflects the supportive and rigorous academic environment we foster at BGA. We are excited to see what the future holds for him as he continues to excel.”

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 6,870 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.

National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 280 business organizations, higher education institutions, and individual donors that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a coeducational, college preparatory school for grades Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.

