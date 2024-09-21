Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 5

Week 5 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores below.

The scores below feature the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cannon County

Cannon County 27 at Fayetteville 44

Cheatham County

Cheatham Central 0 at Fairview 43

Harpeth 34 at Waverly 0

Sycamore 6 vs Stratford 27

Dickson County

Creek Wood 42 at Whites Creek 14

Dickson County 17 at Kirkwood 14

Davidson County

Antioch 56 at McGavock 30

Cane Ridge 19 vs Stewarts Creek 35

East Nashville Magnet 26 vs Liberty Creek 20

Glencliff 0 at Maplewood 54

Hillsboro 27 at Kenwood 20

Hunters Lane 6 vs Henry County 34

James Lawson 23 at Spring Hill 26

John Overton 0 vs Ravenwood 48

Pearl Cohn 61 vs Montgomery Central 0

Stratford 27 at Sycamore 6

Whites Creek 14 vs Creek Wood 42

Davidson Academy 42 at St George’s Independent School 0

Donelson Christian Academy 7 at Columbia Academy 28

Christ Presbyterian Academy 49 vs Battle Ground Academy 16 *Thursday, Sept 19

Ensworth 17 vs Lipscomb Academy 3

Ezell-Harding 12 vs Franklin Christian Academy 10

Father Ryan 17 at Montgomery Bell Academy 14

Franklin Road Academy 0 vs Clarksville Northwest 51

Goodpasture 26 vs Pope John Paul II 27

Nashville Christian School 58 at Mt Juliet Christian 0

Maury County

Columbia Central 24 vs Lawrence County 7

Mt Pleasant 19 at Summertown 13

Spring Hill 26 vs James Lawson 23

Columbia Academy 28 vs Donelson Christian Academy 7



Robertson County

East Robertson 43 at Jo Byrns 27

Greenbrier 0 vs Station Camp 41

Innovation Academy of Robertson County 7 vs Bradley Central 55

Springfield 3 vs Centennial 7

White House Heritage 35 vs Forrest 31

Rutherford County

Blackman 12 vs Oakland 13

Eagleville 48 at Huntland 14

LaVergne 0 vs Smyrna 36

Stewarts Creek 35 at Cane Ridge 19

Rockvale 7 vs Riverdale 42

Siegel 27 vs Hendersonville 35

Middle Tennessee Christian School 21 at Webb 34

Providence Christian 32 at Grundy County 12

Sumner County

Beech 28 at Independence 7

Gallatin 65 vs Warren County 0

Hendersonville 35 at Siegel 27

Liberty Creek 20 at East Nashville Magnet 26

Portland 24 vs Clay County 21

Station Camp 41 at Greenbrier 0

Westmoreland 28 at Monterey 7

White House 7 at Marshall County 12

Pope John Paul II 27 at Goodpasture 26

Williamson County

Brentwood 31 at Summit 0

Centennial 7 at Springfield 3

Fairview 43 vs Cheatham Central 0

Franklin 32 vs Nolensville 3

Independence 7 vs Beech 28

Page 42 vs Coffee County 0

Ravenwood 48 at John Overton 0

Spring Hill 26 vs James Lawson 23

Battle Ground Academy 16 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 49

Brentwood Academy 9 at McCallie 41

Father Ryan 17 at Montgomery Bell Academy 14

Franklin Christian Academy 10 at Ensworth 17

Franklin Road Academy 0 vs Northwest 51

Grace Christian Academy 27 vs Clarksville Academy 7

Wilson County

Green Hill 52 vs Lebanon 28

Mt Juliet 38 at Cookeville 21

Watertown 20 vs Cascade 3

Wilson Central 0 at Shelbyville 44

Friendship Christian 1 vs Republic 0 (Forfeit)

Mt Juliet Christian 0 vs Nashville Christian School 58

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email