Battle Ground Academy Launches Community Sports League

Battle Ground Academy (BGA) is introducing Legends Youth Leagues to host seasonal football, basketball and soccer leagues that are open to all students in the community. BGA Legends Youth Leagues will kickoff with a Flag Football League for students in K-4 and a 7-on-7 Football League for grades 5-8 in March.

“Service to our community is part of the mission of BGA,” said Head of School Will Kesler. “We identified a need for these types of youth activities and, given that we have the facilities and fields to accommodate uses beyond our own teams, we felt this was a way to give back.”

Registration is now open at www.battlegroundacademy.org/legends through March 5 for both football leagues. The leagues are open to groups that want to register as teams or individuals, who will be placed on teams on a space available basis.

Legends Youth Leagues is being managed by Sam Moran. A 2004 alumnus of BGA, Moran also serves as the school’s Athletics Operations Manager and the coach for BGA Middle School’s 5th and 6th grade boy’s basketball team. He has 12 years of experience coaching and organizing youth sports.

“Through our BGA Legends Youth Leagues, we are committed to creating a competitive atmosphere where area youth can hone their athletic skills while having fun and exhibiting high standards of character and sportsmanship,” said BGA Director of Athletics Fred Eaves. “Our staff has more than 50 years of combined coaching and training experience. We’re excited to provide the area youth sports community with a new opportunity to engage with one another on the field and court.”

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.