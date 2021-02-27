Kimberly Williams Paisley & Kevin Nealon Make Short Film in Downtown Franklin

Kimberly Williams Paisley, Kevin Nealon (“Man with a Plan” and former SNL cast member) and actress Susan Yeagley shared a short film titled “When Val met Todd” that they shot in downtown Franklin.
The two-minute story was filmed in downtown Franklin on an iPhone. You can see Five Points in downtown and the crosswalk signal plays a big role in the hilarious story.
Via Facebook, Paisley states, “When Val met Todd…. We shot this little film on @kevinnealon’s iPhone in Franklin last week. It’s a cautionary tale…Love my pod @sukiyeagley @bradpaisley”
