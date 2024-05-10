Country Artist Lewis Brice and Wife Welcome First Child

As revealed on People.com, “Lewis Brice is a father!” The couple welcomed their first baby together, daughter Rhaelynn Dawn Brice, on Monday, April 29.

Lewis reveals the inspiration behind their daughter’s name to People.com, “Rhaelynn Dawn Brice — a.k.a. Rhae Rhae, a.k.a my little Rhae of sunshine — is a full family name deriving from my wife Denelle’s middle name, her grandmother’s middle name, her mother’s first name and my last name as well.”

Lewis describes the profound experience of holding his newborn daughter for the first time on People.com as an encounter with perfection. “The first time I got to hold Rhaelynn Dawn I felt like I was holding perfection at it’s best,” he shared. “A sweet little baby angel. I’ve never known I could stare at something so much and never want to stop. She’s amazing and the feeling I got is almost indescribable because it was such an awesome moment. We are truly blessed.”

Lewis and Denelle tied the knot in October 2022, opting for an outdoor wedding in Delano, Tennessee. The two first met when they crossed paths at Tin Roof in Nashville in 2017, where Denelle was working as a bartender at the time. Lewis said he knew immediately that she was someone special.

