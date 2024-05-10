Top 5 Stories From May 10, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 10, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Morning Glory Orchard

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Lucky Ladd Farms Closed Until Further Notice

photo from Lucky Ladd Farms

Lucky Ladd Farms, a winning family attraction in Eagleville, announced it is closed due to storm damage. Read more

3NWS Confirms Multiple Tornados Touched Down in Middle TN on May 8

Tornado Damage from May 8 Storm in Maury County (Photo: WCSO Aviation Unit)

This week, severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee. The National Weather Service has provided information on three tornados that touched down on Wednesday, May 8. Read more

4Photos: Storm Damage from Severe Weather May 8th

photo from City of Spring Hill

Severe weather hit the mid-state area last night, leaving many without power and others to recover from the storm damage. Read more

5Construction Begins on Wyelea, a 600-Acre Luxury Community in Franklin

Photo Submitted

Developers West Harpeth Partners and Daniel Communities recently announced that principal construction has begun on Wyelea (pronounced WHY-lee), a highly-anticipated exclusive offering of 68 carefully crafted homesites nestled within 600 acres along the West Harpeth River in Franklin. Read more

