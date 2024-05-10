Top 5 Stories From May 10, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 10, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Lucky Ladd Farms, a winning family attraction in Eagleville, announced it is closed due to storm damage. Read more
This week, severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee. The National Weather Service has provided information on three tornados that touched down on Wednesday, May 8. Read more
Severe weather hit the mid-state area last night, leaving many without power and others to recover from the storm damage. Read more
Developers West Harpeth Partners and Daniel Communities recently announced that principal construction has begun on Wyelea (pronounced WHY-lee), a highly-anticipated exclusive offering of 68 carefully crafted homesites nestled within 600 acres along the West Harpeth River in Franklin. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter