The Franklin Police Department invites the public to its next Coffee with a Cop event.

The meet and greet is scheduled for Monday, May 13, from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Starbucks inside the 1701 Galleria Blvd. Target store.

Coffee with a Cop brings together police officers and community members to discuss issues and learn more about each other. Monday’s event is taking place during National Police Week.

