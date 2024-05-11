A Stunning Hilltop Retreat Now Available in Thompsons Station

At 1885 Evergreen Road, every day will feel like a vacation to the mountains. This stunning hilltop retreat is nestled within eight acres of exquisite countryside views in Thompsons Station. With 6,803 square feet of space, this rustic home design provides the cozy feeling of cabin life without sacrificing the amenities and lifestyle you prefer.

Premier Nashville area realtor Susan Gregory invites you to learn more about this luxury retreat and the peaceful life that awaits inside its walls. Explore 1885 Evergreen Road and its exceptional design:

Ultimate Privacy in Thompsons Station

Indulge in your private oasis in the country without losing the convenience of all your favorite local amenities. Tucked behind a security gate for ultimate privacy, 1885 Evergreen Road is located on eight acres of gorgeous property in Thompsons Station but is only two miles from 840 and all the restaurants, shopping, and modern conveniences you desire. With this rustic estate, you gain the peace of country living with all the benefits of city conveniences.

Beautiful Interior Finishings with a Cozy Rustic Feel

Cabin life goes luxury at 1885 Evergreen Road. This spacious home embraces the coziness of rustic finishings but with an elevated, upscale appeal. Soaring ceilings with wood accent walls and beams create inviting warmth from the moment you step inside the home. The main floor is open-concept with a beautiful stone fireplace, dramatic light fixtures, and floor-to-ceiling windows in the shared living, kitchen, and dining areas. The kitchen was updated in recent years with Fisher Paykel appliances and custom cabinetry.

Rejuvenate in the Peace of the Primary Suite

The primary suite at 1885 Evergreen Road is an exceptional retreat with a lofted second-floor sitting room, two primary closets, and a recently renovated bathroom with a soaking tub. Natural light floods this cozy space, and strategically placed windows provide views into the greenspace surrounding the home. This bedroom suite is the ultimate private oasis in the countryside, providing peace away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Unbelievable Amenities Abound at 1885 Evergreen Road

The home abounds with exceptional amenities both inside and outside. A newly rebuilt and painted deck wraps around the entire back of the house, and a covered front porch offers ample space to relax and enjoy the countryside vistas. A 4,000-square-foot insulated barn can be used as a garage or shop space to house 6 to 8 vehicles, such as cars, boats, or a motorhome. The home has two office spaces, including a sound-protected space previously used as a recording studio in the basement.

Work with the Best: Contact Susan Gregory to Find Your Dream Home Today

Choose Susan Gregory of PARKS Cool Springs as your guide for the best real estate experience in the Nashville area. With her expertise and knowledge of Middle Tennessee real estate, Susan is the best choice to help you locate the home of your dreams. Call Susan at 615-207-5600 to start your home-buying or selling journey today!

Contact Susan Gregory to schedule a tour of 1885 Evergreen Road, Thompsons Station, TN 37179, for more information or to schedule a tour.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email