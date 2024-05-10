NWS Confirms Multiple Tornados Touched Down in Middle TN on May 8

This week, severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee. The National Weather Service has provided information on three tornados that touched down on Wednesday, May 8.

Maury County Tornado

Columbia, TN

EF-3

140mph

Width: 0.5 miles

Fatalities: 1

Injuries: 1

Rutherford County Tornado

Eagleville, TN

EF-0

80mph

Width: Unknown

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Robertson County

Springfield, TN

EF-1

90mph

Width: Unknown

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Dozens have been displaced following the damages and several schools including Maury County and Rutherford County schools were closed for the remainder of the week.

