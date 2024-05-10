NWS Confirms Multiple Tornados Touched Down in Middle TN on May 8

This week, severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee. The National Weather Service has provided information on three tornados that touched down on Wednesday, May 8.
Maury County Tornado
- Columbia, TN
- EF-3
- 140mph
- Width: 0.5 miles
- Fatalities: 1
- Injuries: 1
Rutherford County Tornado
- Eagleville, TN
- EF-0
- 80mph
- Width: Unknown
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
Robertson County
- Springfield, TN
- EF-1
- 90mph
- Width: Unknown
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
Dozens have been displaced following the damages and several schools including Maury County and Rutherford County schools were closed for the remainder of the week.
