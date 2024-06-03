6 Live Shows this Week- June 3, 2024

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1CMA Fest
Thursday- Sunday, June 6-9
Downtown Nashville
As CMA Fest returns, downtown Nashville will host hours of free live shows. Stages will be set up in front of Bridgestone Arena, Walk of Fame Park, Riverfront Park, and more. During the day, all shows are free, but nighttime shows at Nissan Stadium require a ticket.
Find tickets here.
2Niall Horan
Monday, June 3, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction.His full-length solo debut Flicker entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in October 2017 and contained the 3x RIAA Platinum single “Slow Hands” and the 2x RIAA Platinum “This Town.” See him this week in Nashville.
Find tickets here.
3Randy Travis
Wednesday, June 5, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Randy Travis: More Life Tour features the legendary country singer and his co-star in The Price, James Dupré. The Country Music Hall of Fame member’s long-time touring band, consisting of Steve Hinson, David Johnson, Lance Dary, Bill Cook, Joe Van Dyke, and Herb Shucher along with longtime tour manager Jeff Davis will rejoin “Hoss,” as they affectionately call Travis, on the road for the first time since right before his stroke in 2013.
Find tickets here.
4Future Crib
Thursday, June 6, 7 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
It’s local band night at Brooklyn Bowl. See Future Crib, Styrofoam Winos, Alicia Blue, and Mair.
Find tickets here.
5Charles Esten
Friday, June 7, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
A longtime storyteller as artist-songwriter and actor, he’s popularly known for his roles as “Ward Cameron” on Netflix’s Outer Banks and “Deacon Claybourne” in ABC/CMT’s Nashville. In addition, Esten serves as the National Honorary Spokesperson for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s annual Light The Night Walk, and is a board member and volunteer for Musicians On Call.
Find tickets here.
6Lubben Brothers
Thursday, June 6, 7 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette St, Nashville
The Lubben Brothers have spent the last 15 years pioneering an original sound steeped in lyrical sensitivity, rich vocal harmonies, and the multi-instrumental flair of the American folk tradition.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter