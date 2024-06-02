Photos: Franklin Pride Festival 2024

Franklin Pride Festival returned to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Saturday, June 1st for its fourth annual event. While most of the day saw rain showers, the event was not canceled or delayed.

The festival included live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, non-profit booths, and a youth activity area.

MISSION OF FRANKLIN PRIDE TN

The mission of Franklin Pride TN is to educate, inform and foster community that brings together LGBTQIA+ people and their allies in a social, non-threatening and empowering setting to uplift, educate and present positive images that help maintain a healthy, productive, and visionary community in Williamson County and surrounding areas.



Franklin Pride TN seeks to foster an environment where all citizens in Middle Tennessee feel safe to live openly. We encourage fellowship and support among participating businesses, professionals, individuals, and charitable pursuits in the LGBTQIA+ and allied communities. Franklin Pride TN exists to oppose prejudice in society at large.

See photos from the festival below.

1 of 19

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email