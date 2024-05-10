Canadian Man Charged With Sexually Exploiting Tennessee Girl

May 10, 2024 – A Canadian man has been arrested following a joint investigation between ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.

The lengthy investigation concluded on April 25, 2024 when Tyler Clark was arrested at his home in Medicine Hat. The 38-year-old man was charged with online child luring and child sexual exploitation-related offenses involving a girl from Tennessee.

The suspect allegedly coerced the youth into sharing sexually explicit photos via multiple online chat applications while purporting to be a 13-year-old youth. The offenses date back to 2021 when the victim was just 11 years old.

“There were over 7,000 messages exchanged between the suspect and the victim. We’re talking daily conversations that only stopped when it was discovered by the victim’s parent. This further underscores the need for parents to take a proactive role in understanding what their children are doing online,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger.

A search of Clark’s home led to the seizure of multiple computers and electronic devices, which are currently being analyzed by investigators. Medicine Hat Police Service helped with the search warrant execution.

Clark is charged with child luring, making sexually explicit materials available to a child, making child pornography, possession child pornography and accessing child pornography.

“This arrest was only possible with the amazing responsiveness of the global network of like-minded Internet Crimes Against Children investigators. Together we transcended borders and remained diligent in our shared purpose of bringing justice to adults that are preying on our children,” said Det. Paul Lusk, ICAC Task Force.

Clark was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions to await his next court appearance scheduled for May 22, 2024.

Anyone with information this investigation or any child exploitation situation is asked to contact their local police, or to report their concern anonymously to Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: ALERT – Alberta

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email