Barnes and Noble to Open at CoolSprings Galleria

The Barnes and Noble bookstore will open at the CoolSprings Galleria.

A sign was placed on the former Banana Republic location in the mall, on the lower level across from Pottery Barn.

We have contacted the mall for more information about the store and Barnes and Noble for information about this location, but we haven’t received a response yet. Sources state this will be a second location for the bookstore, and the standalone store on Mallory Lane will remain open.

According to the Barnes and Noble website, they serve 600 communities in all 50 states and are the number one retailer in the United States.

CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email