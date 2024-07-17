Back-to-School Blood Drives Set for July 23 in Spring Hill, Franklin

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance to host back-to-school blood drives in Franklin and Spring Hill on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Blood Assurance is the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health. Donations to Blood Assurance go directly to patients of Williamson Health.

The Spring Hill blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the new Williamson Health Medical Group office at 5221 Port Royal Road, Suite 200. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment here.

The Franklin blood drive will be held from noon – 5 p.m. in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the Bone and Joint Institute parking lot at 3000 Edward Curd Lane. Though walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time.

The seasonal dip in blood donations aligns with an increase in accidents and medical emergencies, making the demand for blood extremely high. Additionally, with a new school year on the horizon, medical providers need to bolster their resources to prepare to any childhood injuries or illnesses.

“Because the end of summer is a hard time for blood donations, we’re offering two locations this month” said Brooke Katz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “With the increase in trauma incidents, the lack of school-hosted blood drives and the anticipation of a new school year, community participation is needed more than ever to ensure we have enough supply to continue to save lives.”

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

Williamson Health Medical Group and Bone and Joint Institute are both part of Williamson Health, a regional healthcare system with more than 30 locations throughout Williamson County, including its flagship hospital, Williamson Medical Center.

