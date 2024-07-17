Morgan Wallen Adds Second Neyland Stadium Show

“I’m coming home,” Morgan Wallen posted Monday, announcing his East Tennessee homecoming concert at Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium on Sunday, September 22. Millions of fans viewed the video set to “Rocky Top,” and snatched up hotel rooms across the city in anticipation of tickets going on sale Wednesday morning. The news has been met with such fervor that the 11-time Billboard Music Awards-winner has now added a second and final hometown show for Friday, September 20. Tickets go on-sale beginning Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m. EST at MorganWallen.com.

With over 150,000 fans expected to attend across both nights, Wallen becomes the first artist in the venue’s nearly-100-years’ history to ever play two nights as the One Night At A Time 2024 tour stop marks the first time the country singer has returned to Knoxville on tour since headlining the Tennessee Valley Fair in 2019. Ernest and Hardy will join Wallen for both shows.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, invitation to the Morgan Wallen VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive gift item, and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Upon sharing the news earlier this week, Wallen stated, “I’ve had the honor of playing in a lot of college, MLB and NFL stadiums the past two years, but getting to play to my hometown at Neyland Stadium, nothing tops this for a boy from East Tennessee.”

With a portion of every ticket purchased to his live shows benefiting The Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF), the nonprofit recently donated $100,000 to the community of Jefferson City to improve and renovate two local baseball fields. With $80,000 going toward Roy Harmon Field via the City Parks Department and $20,000 toward New Market Field via Jefferson City Little League, the renovations include new infields, bases, dug outs, press boxes, backstop padding, fencing, and more.

