As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Amazon and its network of partners are helping communities around the world—delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them. Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social-distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues. Amazon is seeing a significant increase in demand, which means its labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year.

Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in their fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.

“We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back,” states a press release.

In the U.S., Amazon will be adding an additional $2 USD per hour worked through April from their current rate of $15/hour or more, depending on the region, C$2 in Canada, £2 per hour in the UK, and approximately €2 per hour in many EU countries. This commitment to increased pay through the end of April represents an investment of over $350 million in increased compensation for hourly employees across the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

Amazon continues to consult with medical and health experts and takes all recommended precautions in their buildings and stores to keep people healthy. Amazon has taken measures to promote social distancing in the workplace and taken on enhanced and frequent cleaning, to name just a few. Read more about all the ways Amazon is supporting its teams with paid and unpaid time off options should they need it.

Those interested in applying can learn more at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.