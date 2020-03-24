Due to Gov. Lee’s recommendation that all schools extend their closures due to coronavirus crisis, Franklin Special School District (FSSD) will be closed through April 24th.

FSSD released the following statement:

Today Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extended his school closure request through Friday, April 24th. The Franklin Special School District will abide by the Governor’s recommendation in a state-wide effort to protect the health and wellbeing of Tennessee’s students, faculty and staff.

Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn said in today’s briefing that school closures represent a significant disruption for families and students and the Department of Education will continue to work closely with our districts as they serve students and families during this time. The FSSD will continue to work to provide resources for our students.

Today’s student learning packet pickup was overwhelmingly positive. The number of packets picked up, as well as the number of families downloading the online packets, represents an incredible demonstration of your desire to support your children’s learning during this period of social distancing. The FSSD, your schools and its teachers will be in communication with you throughout this closure. We will let you know when new resources are available and how you may access them.

For now, though, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support and patience as we all look forward to the day when we can celebrate your students together in our schools.

We remain #FSSDstrong!