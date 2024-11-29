About The Town Productions Presents ‘Christmas in Paradise’, Raises Funds for Alzheimer’s Association

About the Town Productions, led by Musical Director Wally Nason, will present his feature play, “Christmas in Paradise” about the upcoming Christmas holiday with a family living with a loved one with dementia.

Christmas in Paradise is an original 90-minute musical comedy, written and directed by Wally Nason. The musical follows Matthew and Mary, new owners of a thrift store in the town of Paradise, Tennessee, as they navigate personal challenges during the holiday season. Their struggles include dealing with a parent with dementia, family dynamics, and colorful community interactions. The universal themes are presented in a way that encourages both laughter and introspection, making it the perfect family-friendly holiday production for all ages.

Christmas in Paradise is the first professional production at The Franklin Playhouse, which opened this past summer. It will also be the first production at Jenkin’s Church in Nolensville.

For ticket information, visit https://aboutthetownproductions.com/.

Proceeds from the ticket sales for the play will benefit the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser called The Longest Day, a volunteer led fundraiser to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. Proceeds support community education programs, care and support resources such as the 24/7 helpline and support groups, as well as Alzheimer’s research for more treatments and diagnostics.

Production Times and Locations

At the Franklin Playhouse (130 Seaboard Lane, Franklin)

December 5, 7pm

December 6, 7pm

December 7, 2pm & 7pm

AND

At Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church (2501 York Road, Nolensville)

December 14, 5pm

Wally Nason, playwright and musical director, has a personal connection to Alzheimer’s. His

mother-in-law, Donna Nelson, started showing signs of dementia in 2005 and was officially

diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2010. He wrote Christmas in Paradise in 2017, and it has been presented hundreds of times in theatres around the country. She died in 2022 after years in a care facility. This will be the Tennessee premiere of the musical.



About the Town Productions is a professional, nonprofit (501C3) artistic company created to

produce original, family-friendly theatre works and live experiences in partnership with existing companies and/or venues.

The Longest Day is the day with the most light – the summer solstice. On June 21, thousands of participants from across the world come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice. Together, they use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. To learn more and register for The Longest Day, visit alz.org/TLD.

