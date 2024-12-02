A Holly Jolly Holiday Workout: Sleigh Santa’s Routine with Exercise Gear from Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

The holiday season is here, and while Santa’s busy getting ready to deliver gifts, he also needs to stay fit for the big night! You, too, can sleigh your fitness routine this holiday season with fun, festive exercises inspired by Santa himself. You only need a few pieces of versatile equipment and a holly jolly spirit to complete this workout. Whether you’re lifting kettlebells like Santa’s sleigh bells or practicing your precision with disc golf, you’ll feel merry and bright all season long.

Let’s get moving and jingling with these holiday-inspired workout ideas put together by Santa and Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville!

Warm-Up: The “Santa Shuffle”

Grab your kettlebell and channel Santa loading his sleigh!

Start with a light kettlebell swing to mimic tossing presents onto the sleigh. Add a side shuffle to work your legs and core, imagining you’re dodging reindeer while hustling through the North Pole.

Exercise 1: The Reindeer Power Pull

Equipment Needed : Dumbbells or kettlebells

Santa needs reindeer-like strength to pull his sleigh, and this move will help you harness that power!

Hold a kettlebell or dumbbell in both hands. Perform a bent-over row, pulling the weight toward your chest like you’re reining in Rudolph. Repeat for 12 reps, then give a big “Ho, ho, ho!” for fun.

Exercise 2: The Merry Mulligan Golf Stretch

Equipment Needed : Golf club

Even Santa needs to relax after a long night of flying around. Use your golf club for a full-body stretch:

Hold the club with both hands overhead. Lean side to side like you’re perfecting your swing. For an extra twist, practice your putting stance and squat for a quick leg burn.

Exercise 3: The “Sleigh Bell Slam”

Equipment Needed : Kettlebells

Get your heart pumping with a kettlebell workout that jingles all the way:

Perform a kettlebell clean-and-press, pretending you’re hoisting Santa’s sleigh bells. Lower the kettlebell with control and repeat for 10 reps on each side. Bonus points if you sing your favorite carol during the set!

Exercise 4: The Disc Dash Drill

Equipment Needed : Disc golf discs and target basket

Santa may fly through the night, but you can practice precision with this agility and accuracy combo:

Set up a target basket or makeshift holiday “chimney.” Sprint 20 feet while holding your disc golf disc, then stop and toss it into the target. Do 10 rounds, adding jumping jacks for every missed shot. It’s a playful way to work on coordination and cardio!

Cool Down: The “Chimney Stretch”

Santa’s got to stay limber to shimmy down those chimneys. Finish your workout with some light stretches:

Use a golf club or dumbbell for balance as you stretch your hamstrings. Hold a kettlebell overhead for a deep side stretch, imagining you’re waving goodbye from Santa’s sleigh.

Have a Fit and Fabulous Holiday with Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

Sleigh the season and save money on the gear you need to stay fit this holiday season and into the New Year — just head to Play It Again Sports in Brentwood and Hendersonville!

From kettlebells to dumbbells, disc golf gear to golf clubs, they’ve got everything you need to jingle all the way through your holiday workout. Plus, with 20% off ALL golf gear, dumbbells, kettlebells, and disc golf equipment from December 1 through 31, it’s the perfect time to gift your loved ones (or yourself!) the tools for a holly jolly fitness routine. Now, let’s sleigh that workout and have a fit and fabulous holiday!

With two convenient locations in the greater Nashville area, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are the best spots to purchase NEW gear and recycle your high-quality sports gear, so you’re all set for any game you love to play!

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 7; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

