Gobble Up the Fun with Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville! Set Up a Turkey Trot Obstacle Course for Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is known for three things: food, family, and the notorious Turkey Trot! This year, take your Thanksgiving Day wellness tradition to the next level with a fun, family-friendly obstacle course inspired by the gear you can find at your local Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville!

It’s the perfect way to bring everyone together for some active fun before indulging in the feast. Using soccer balls, hockey gear, and baseball equipment, this DIY Turkey Trot will be a hit for all ages.

The Turkey Trot Course: Fun Obstacles & Exercises

Obstacle 1: The Gobble Goal Dribble

Equipment Needed: Soccer balls and cones

How to Play: Set up cones (or makeshift markers like shoes or jackets) in a zig-zag path. Each runner must dribble a soccer ball with their feet, weaving through the cones. They can’t move to the next obstacle until they kick a “goal” at the end of the path! This obstacle will test coordination and bring out everyone’s inner soccer star.

Obstacle 2: The Drumstick Dash

Equipment Needed : Baseball bat (1 per participant)

How to Play: After the Gobble Goal, it’s time for the Drumstick Dash! Runners must pick up a bat and carry it to the next station. The catch? They have to hold it extended between both hands (like a drumstick) — while hopping on one leg. It’s harder than it looks and bound to bring out some laughter!

Obstacle 3: The Turkey Toss

Equipment Needed: Hockey stick, puck, a basket (or similar container)

How to Play: Set up a basket or a container as a target about 10 feet away. Each runner gets three tries to “toss the turkey” into the basket: balancing the puck on the stick and tossing it into the basket. For every miss, they’ll have to do a turkey-themed exercise, like flapping “wings” while jogging in place for 5 seconds. Land the basket, and you’re clear to move on!

Obstacle 4: The Cranberry Crawl

Equipment Needed: Soccer Ball

How to Play: At this station, runners will “crawl” while balancing their “cranberry.” They will crab walk with the cranberry (soccer ball) balanced on their abdomen to make it across the finish line without dropping the soccer ball. (For younger participants, use a smaller baseball to keep things easy.)

Obstacle 5: The Turkey Twist to Target

Equipment Needed: Soccer ball, Cones, Basket or Target

How to Play: Here’s the final test! Participants must stand on a marker and spin around three times, holding the soccer ball on their heads with their hands. After the “turkey twist,” they’ll aim to kick or throw the ball toward a basket or target. Land it, and they’ve completed the Turkey Trot!

Add Some Play to Your Thanksgiving Tradition with Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

The Turkey Trot Obstacle Course is a great way to blend fun and fitness, and each obstacle is perfect for all ages to join in on the action. Whether you’re a soccer star, a baseball aficionado, or a hockey enthusiast, there’s something for everyone. After the course, the whole family will be smiling, laughing, and ready to dig into the Thanksgiving feast.

Give the Gift of Play with the November Savings at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville!

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville have all the gear you need to complete your holiday shopping list with ease! November 1 – 30, 2024, they’re offering 15% off NEW and gently used soccer equipment (balls, cleats +), hockey gear (sticks, pucks, helmets, protective gear, skates +), and Baseball/Softball and TBall equipment (bats, gloves, balls, protective gear, cleats +) to stock up on everything you need to bring joy this holiday season.

With two convenient locations in the greater Nashville area, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are the best spots to purchase and recycle your high-quality sports gear, so you’re all set for any game you love to play!

