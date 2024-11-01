OBITUARY: Rosa Lee Reed Wagner

Rosa Lee Reed Wagner, age 89 of the Boston Community, passed away October 30, 2024.

She was born in Maury County, Tennessee to the late William Thomas Reed and Lula Mae Allen Reed.

Rosa was one of the first founding members of the Graceland Community Church. She retired from Worthington Precision Metal and Lasko after 31 years. She spent her last 17 years at what she called the “Happy Hill” in the Boston Community.

Rosa is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas K. Wagner; son, Danny Emler; brother, William Reed; sisters, Ruth Jones and Ruby Sue Stewart.

She is survived by her son, Lonnie (Melanie) Emler; daughters, Sheila (Eddie) Mealer and Oneshia (Corey) Prier; stepsons, Tom “Anna” Wagner and Terry (Kerri) Wagner; sister, Faye Smith; brother, James Reed and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Ralph Duncan will officiate. Grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Graceland Community Church.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

