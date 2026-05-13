Home Weather 5/12/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 62, High Reached 77...

5/12/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 62, High Reached 77 Earlier Today, Winds Light at 4 mph, No Precipitation Re…

By
Source Staff
-

Currently in Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 64.4°F with a light wind from the south at 4.1 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 76.6°F, with a low of 45.1°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 6.1 mph. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 61.9°F, with winds remaining light at up to 4.3 mph. The clear skies are expected to continue through the evening.

There are no active official weather warnings in effect at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight with clear skies and no precipitation expected.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
45°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
5:44am
Sunset
7:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 77°F 45°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 48°F Overcast
Friday 75°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 82°F 62°F Rain: slight
Sunday 84°F 62°F Overcast
Monday 84°F 62°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.