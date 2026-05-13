Photo of the Day: May 13, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: In front of a record-breaking crowd of than 35,000 spectators, ZABEEL CHAMPION, owned by Sean Clancy of Riverdee Stable, ridden by jockey Freddie Proctor and trained by Jack Fisher, surged to victory in The Calvin Houghland Iroquois, the featured race of the 85th Iroquois Steeplechase, sponsored by Bank of America, at Percy Warner Park on Saturday.

The win secured the lion’s share, $250,000, of the record-setting $730,000 total purse, further establishing the Iroquois Steeplechase as one of the premier events and wealthiest on the National Steeplechase Association circuit.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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