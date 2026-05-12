5/12/26: Clear Skies and 76 High, 61 Low; Light Winds, No Precipitation, Pleasant Evening Conditions

At 5:05 PM, Williamson County reports a current temperature of 75.9°F with a light wind from the south at 6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the skies are clear.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 76.3°F, with a low of 45.1°F. Winds were calm, reaching up to 6.1 mph during the day, and the precipitation chance remained at 0%. As we transition into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop, with an overnight low of 61.5°F. Winds will diminish slightly, with gusts up to 5.4 mph, and the clear skies will continue.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Please monitor local forecasts for updates as conditions may change.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 45°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 28% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 5:44am Sunset 7:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 76°F 45°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 58°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 48°F Overcast Friday 76°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 85°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 85°F 65°F Overcast Monday 85°F 64°F Overcast

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