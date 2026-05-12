5/12/26: Clear Skies and 76 High, 61 Low; Light Winds, No Precipitation, Pleasant Evening Conditions

At 5:05 PM, Williamson County reports a current temperature of 75.9°F with a light wind from the south at 6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the skies are clear.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 76.3°F, with a low of 45.1°F. Winds were calm, reaching up to 6.1 mph during the day, and the precipitation chance remained at 0%. As we transition into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop, with an overnight low of 61.5°F. Winds will diminish slightly, with gusts up to 5.4 mph, and the clear skies will continue.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Please monitor local forecasts for updates as conditions may change.
Today's Details
High
76°F
Low
45°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
5:44am
Sunset
7:43pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|76°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|67°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|76°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|85°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|85°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|85°F
|64°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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