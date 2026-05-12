Williamson Health to Host Blood Drive at Bone and Joint Institute Ahead of Summer Shortage

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host a blood drive on Tuesday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Though walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to sign up via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time. Donations to Blood Assurance go directly to patients of Williamson Health.

Local schools are a major source of blood donations, hosting blood drives throughout the year. When schools break for summer, those blood drives are put on hold, causing donation opportunities to dwindle. May is a critical time to donate blood and strengthen the blood supply before the end of the school year so hospitals can maintain a steady supply of blood products for ongoing treatment.

Memorial Day weekend also marks the beginning of the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when fatal and traumatic crashes significantly increase. Trauma cases also rise as more people participate in outdoor activities and summer travel, making May a critical time for donations.

“May is an important time to donate blood to help us stock up before the summer shortage,” said Brooke Katz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “Before you embark on summer activities and travel plans, consider giving back to your community by donating lifesaving resources to the patients who need them most.”

The May blood drive will be held in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the parking lot of Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, 3000 Edward Curd Lane, Franklin, Tennessee. Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are both part of Williamson Health, a regional healthcare system with more than 30 locations throughout Williamson County.

Donors who give blood May 16–30 will receive a free United We Give T-shirt, while supplies last.

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Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.