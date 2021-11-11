2021 Veterans Day Freebies and Deals

Here are free meals and deals for Veterans this holiday.

Barnes & Noble: In honor of Veterans Day, on Thursday, November 11, Barnes & Noble Cafés across the country will be offering a free cup of tall, freshly-brewed hot or iced coffee or tea to all U.S. Military and Veterans.

Bob Evans: On Veterans Day, Bob Evans Restaurant is providing a comforting meal to veterans and active-duty military. Enjoy a FREE special menu on Nov. 11.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veteran and active-duty guests are invited to California Pizza Kitchen to enjoy a complimentary entree and beverage when they dine in. Plus, all veterans that dine in will receive a BOGO offer that is valid from Nov. 12 through Nov. 20. Veteran or active military guests must show proof of service for the deals.

Chili’s: On November 11, veterans can dine-in at their local Chili’s and enjoy a free entree. It’s a token of appreciation from the restaurant for serving our country.

Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel has long supported U.S veterans and this year is no different as the restaurant is offering a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with an in-store or online purchase. Just use the promo code “VETSDAY21.” Also, from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, vets can enjoy 25% off everyday military apparel.

Country Music Hall of Fame: Free admission for veterans and up to 3 guests on November 11.

Denny’s: Continuing a long-standing tradition of honoring our service men and women, Denny’s is once again offering a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast to all active, inactive and retired military personnel. Offer valid for dine-in from 5 a.m. until noon with valid military ID.

Hard Rock Cafe: On Veterans Day, the Hard Rock Cafe is offering U.S. active duty personnel and veterans a FREE Original Legendary Steak Burger.

McDonald’s: Veterans, active-duty military, and spouses with military ID can receive one free breakfast combo with a hash brown and any size soft drink, tea, or premium-roast coffee from McDonald’s. The offer is available during breakfast hours at your local McDonald’s.

Outback Steakhouse: Proudly honoring those who serve, Outback Steakhouse is offering a FREE Bloomin’ Onion and Coca Cola product to all veterans and active military on November 11, 2021.

Perry’s Steakhouse:This Veterans Day, November 11th, Cool Springs’ very own Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is inviting the brave men and women who have served our country to dine-in and enjoy Perry’s Famous Pork Chop for free from 4 pm – 10 pm, must be accompanied by a guest who orders an entree.

Puckett’s: Puckett’s will be honoring our military veterans this Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11) by offering 20% off at Puckett’s Franklin with a valid ID.

Red Lobster: On Thursday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military can receive a FREE appetizer or dessert while dining in at a local Red Lobster. Offer is only valid with proof of service or military ID.

Red Robin: As a Red Robin Royalty member, veterans and active military who are Red Robin Royalty members will have their FREE Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries offer good from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14, automatically uploaded to their dashboard. If you aren’t a royalty member, make sure to register on the Red Robin app by Nov. 1 to receive the offer.

Shoney’s: To salute all veterans for their patriotic service, Shoney’s is preparing an All You Can Eat Breakfast Bar from open to close on November 11.