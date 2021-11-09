2021 Middle TN Veterans Day Celebrations and Parades

Veterans Day is a time to remember and honor all veterans. A salute to those who have served our country. Below is a list of local parades and ceremonies in the area, most will take place on Veterans Day, November 11.

1 Franklin Thursday, November 11, 11 am The parade will take place in Downtown Franklin. A reception will be held at the Williamson County Archives from 9 am until 11 am for local veterans and their families. Find more information here. 2 Nashville Thursday, November 11, 11 am The parade will head down Broadway in downtown Nashville. Find more information here. 3 Nolensville Saturday, November 6, 11 am Parade line-up begins on Oldman Drive, right onto Dortch Lane, then right onto Stonebrook Boulevard, left onto Nolensville Road, through the Historic District, and ends at Nolensville Park. Find more information here. 4 Lebanon Thursday, November 11, 10 am Parade starts at the Wilson County library and continues to Veterans Plaza for a ceremony honoring veterans. 5 Dickson Sunday, November 7, 2 pm Parade will take place in downtown Dickson. Immediately following the parade, City of Dickson is hosting a concert featuring Kate Earl. They will also have a kids zone with a bouncy house. Balloon artist and face painting. Find more information here. 6 Murfreesboro Thursday, November 11, 11 am Murfreesboro Veterans Day Memorial Service is set for Veterans Day on November 11 at 11am. Special speakers and guests are invited to honor our military veterans. Held on the Murfreesboro City Square outside the Rutherford County Courthouse. Find more information here. 7 LaVergne The annual La Vergne Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for November 11 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. This year’s speakers include Carol Haas, Jimmy Roman, Johnny Victory and Sal Gonzalez. There will also be a 21 gun salute and taps will be played. Find more information here.