12 Places to Order Thanksgiving To-Go

1. Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant

The Puckett’s Gro. holiday catering menu entrée options include smoked, roasted or fried turkeys and bone-in chicken breasts, smoked spiral ham, and the restaurant’s signature slow-smoked beef brisket, cherry wood-smoked pulled pork, and smoked baby back ribs. Seasonal sides like cornbread dressing, corn pudding, green bean, sweet potato or broccoli, and rice casserole, giblet gravy, and more complement the selection of proteins, with homemade pumpkin or maple pecan pie and peach or apple cobbler rounding out the menu.

The full menu is online at Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant and orders can be placed by phone: downtown Franklin (615) 794-5527, downtown Nashville (615-770-2772), downtown Columbia (931-490-4550), downtown Murfreesboro (629-201-6916).