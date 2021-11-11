12 Places to Order Thanksgiving To-Go

If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you so you can spend more time with your family.
1. Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant
The Puckett’s Gro. holiday catering menu entrée options include smoked, roasted or fried turkeys and bone-in chicken breasts, smoked spiral ham, and the restaurant’s signature slow-smoked beef brisket, cherry wood-smoked pulled pork, and smoked baby back ribs. Seasonal sides like cornbread dressing, corn pudding, green bean, sweet potato or broccoli, and rice casserole, giblet gravy, and more complement the selection of proteins, with homemade pumpkin or maple pecan pie and peach or apple cobbler rounding out the menu.
The full menu is online at Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant and orders can be placed by phone: downtown Franklin (615) 794-5527, downtown Nashville (615-770-2772), downtown Columbia (931-490-4550), downtown Murfreesboro (629-201-6916).
2. Bishop’s: Meat & Three
This meat and three in Franklin is the birthplace of Hattie B’s chicken but they’ve got you covered on Thanksgiving. Their to-go holiday feast feeds 7-9 people and includes:
Roasted Turkey or Glazed Ham, 1 Signature Side, Cornbread Dressing & Turkey Gravy, Dozen Yeast Rolls, and Cranberry sauce.
Pies, pans, and half pans of our savory sides can also be ordered. View the menu bishopsmeat3.com. Call or email to place your order 615-771-943 [email protected]
3. Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel will offer Heat n’ Serve Family meals for Thanksgiving that go from your oven to table in 2 hours or less. Serves up to 10.
The meal comes with Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast, Cornbread Dressing, Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish, choice of three country sides, Sweet Yeast Rolls, and Pumpkin Pie & Pecan Pie. Includes easy-to-follow heating instructions and recipes for leftovers.
Orders are available for pick up 11/20 – 11/27. A 24-hour notice is recommended for orders and is available while supplies last.
4. Papa C Pies
Looking for that sweet treat at the end of the meal? Papa C Pies offers fresh-baked pies. From the favorite Ghiradelli chocolate pie, chess pie, apple pie, mixed berry, pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie, and more. You can even order cinnamon rolls or choose from one of their quiche selections for a quick and easy breakfast. They are located at 99 Seaboard Lane just behind Costco from or call them at 615-414-3435 to place an order. Order early, as pie selections will be limited closer to Thanksgiving.
5. Puffy Muffin
At Puffy Muffin in Brentwood, you can order everything from breakfast items, desserts, cornbread dressing, squash casserole, just not the turkey. Online holiday ordering is now open until November 13th at 6 p.
See the complete menu here, then place your order online or call 615-373-2741.
6. Whole Foods
You can order a classic Thanksgiving dinner that serves eight people but they also have other options for your gathering this year. You can order sides, desserts, and more.
Place your order online here.
7. Loveless Cafe
ORDERING FOR LOVELESS CAFE MEAL PACKS ARE SOLD OUT
The Loveless Cafe Thanksgiving Meal Pack is a seriously good deal for a seriously good meal. They cook and carve the turkey for you, along with a selection of their made-from-scratch sides. All you have to do is submit the order, pick up from the Loveless Barn, heat everything at home, and dig in.
Meal packs sell out fast, place your order early. If they sell out, you can still purchase side items like hash brown casserole, macaroni and cheese, ham, and biscuits, and more.
Order online here.
8. Miss Daisy’s Kitchen
The first lady of Southern cooking offers an extensive to-go menu from market macaroni and cheese to the ever-popular chicken salad. And don’t forget the desserts, of which there are several.
See the complete menu listing here.
9. Daily Dish Cafe & Catering
From salad, turkey, ham, and traditional sides, and desserts that feed 10-12 people, Daily Dish Cafe & Catering is now accepting orders until November 19th with pick-up on November 24.
Call 615-293-1128 to place your order or order online here.
10. Martin’s BBQ
From small gatherings to large gatherings Martin’s is offering whole smoked turkey or half smoked ham, mashed potatoes, broccoli salad, sweet potato casserole, green beans, and dinner rolls. Deadline to order is by November 18th.
Place your order online here.
11. Fresh Market
Fresh Market has several options for ordering meals. Order deadline is November 22, with pickup on November 22-25. Order online here.
They have utltimate meals complete turkey and sides. Or if you prefer a complete ham meal deal. If you need a turkey or just sides, those are available as well.
12. Perry’s Steakhouse
Perry’s has a family style dinner complete choice of soup or salad, entree, with sides. You can add on prime rib and pumpkin cheesecake.
Orders open on November 18, pick up dates are November 23-25.
Place your order here.