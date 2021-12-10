12 Days of Christmas Workout Challenge

Thanksgiving is over and winter holidays are on the horizon. Whether you overindulged on turkey or are just looking to add some spice and variety to your workout, have we got a fun one for you! Based on the popular song, “The 12 Days of Christmas,” this fitness challenge will put you in the holiday mood with a big smile and a sense of accomplishment and gratitude at what you can do.

Grab a workout friend and a few pieces of equipment and get ready for Franklin Athletic Club’s 12 Days of Christmas Challenge!

What You’ll Need

The equipment needed for this challenge is pretty minimal. You’ll need:

A riser, bench or a box

Kettlebell

Mat (if you want)

Treadmill, rowing machine or the great outdoors.

What You’ll Do

This workout is a descending ladder workout and follows the pattern of the song. It’s 12 rounds, with each round adding a new workout. The exercise you do in Round 1, you’ll do in every subsequent round as well, whereas the new exercise you add in Round 12, you’ll only do once.

The Challenge

On the first day of Christmas, my trainer gave to me: 1 20-second wall sit.

On the second day of Christmas, my trainer gave to me: 2 push-ups and 1 20-second wall sit

On the third day of Christmas, my trainer gave to me: 3 goblet squats, 2 push-ups and 1 20-second wall sit

On the fourth day of Christmas, my trainer gave to me: 4 tricep dips, 3 goblet squats, 2 push-ups and 1 20-second wall sit

On the fifth day of Christmas, my trainer gave to me: 5 Russian twists, 4 tricep dips, 3 goblet squats, 2 push-ups and 1 20-second wall sit

On the sixth day of Christmas, my trainer gave to me: 6 mountain climbers, 5 Russian twists, 4 tricep dips, 3 goblet squats, 2 push-ups and 1 20-second wall sit

On the seventh day of Christmas, my trainer gave to me: 7 kettlebell swings, 6 mountain climbers, 5 Russian twists, 4 tricep dips, 3 goblet squats, 2 push-ups and 1 20-second wall sit

On the eighth day of Christmas, my trainer gave to me: 8 box step ups, 7 kettlebell swings, 6 mountain climbers, 5 Russian twists, 4 tricep dips, 3 goblet squats, 2 push-ups and 1 20-second wall sit

On the ninth day of Christmas, my trainer gave to me: 9 20-second planks, 8 box step ups, 7 kettlebell swings, 6 mountain climbers, 5 Russian twists, 4 tricep dips, 3 goblet squats, 2 push-ups and 1 20-second wall sit

On the tenth day of Christmas, my trainer gave to me: 10 reverse lunges (on each leg,) 9 20-second planks, 8 box step ups, 7 kettlebell swings, 6 mountain climbers, 5 Russian twists, 4 tricep dips, 3 goblet squats, 2 push-ups and 1 20-second wall sit

On the eleventh day of Christmas, my trainer gave to me: 11 kettlebell woodchops (on each side,) 10 reverse lunges (on each leg,) 9 20-second planks, 8 box step ups, 7 kettlebell swings, 6 mountain climbers, 5 Russian twists, 4 tricep dips, 3 goblet squats, 2 push-ups and 1 20-second wall sit

On the twelfth day of Christmas, my trainer gave to me: 1200 m row or run (.75 miles), 11 kettlebell woodchops (on each side,) 10 reverse lunges (on each leg,) 9 20-second planks, 8 box step ups, 7 kettlebell swings, 6 mountain climbers, 5 Russian twists, 4 tricep dips, 3 goblet squats, 2 push-ups and 1 20-second wall sit

Whew! Great job, you did it! We guarantee you never hear that song quite the same again.

Get Your Fitness Challenge On!

Maybe you never knew fitness could be this fun and this challenging all at the same time. If you have questions about any of these workouts or just want to be a part of a great fitness community, committed to your safety, health and wellness, reach out to Franklin Athletic Club at 615-599-5544 for more information on personal training, group fitness classes and more.

Franklin Athletic Club

112 Rand Place

Franklin, TN 37064

Get Directions