Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Dec 9

By
Andrea Hinds
-
coronavirus

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of Dec 9, 2021. WMC reports 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (9 unvaccinated and 3 vaccinated).

Williamson Medical Center’s last report, on Nov 23, stated WMC was caring for 14 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (10 unvaccinated, 4 vaccinated).

“Williamson Medical Center has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, especially in the unvaccinated population. Getting vaccinated, including getting a booster shot if eligible, is the best way to protect yourself as well as those not yet eligible for vaccination, such as young children.”

Find where to get your vaccine here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

RSS More Coronavirus Stories

Previous article12 Days of Christmas Workout Challenge
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here