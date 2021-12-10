Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Dec 9

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of Dec 9, 2021. WMC reports 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (9 unvaccinated and 3 vaccinated).

Williamson Medical Center’s last report, on Nov 23, stated WMC was caring for 14 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (10 unvaccinated, 4 vaccinated).

“Williamson Medical Center has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, especially in the unvaccinated population. Getting vaccinated, including getting a booster shot if eligible, is the best way to protect yourself as well as those not yet eligible for vaccination, such as young children.”

Find where to get your vaccine here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/