Dickens of a Christmas Changes Start Time Due to Inclement Weather

With impending inclement weather headed to our area Friday night into Saturday morning, the Heritage Foundation has decided to delay the start of the festival from 10 am to noon.

They stated, “Due to the threat of inclement weather, the opening ceremony for the Dickens of a Christmas festival has been moved to 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 11.

The 36th annual free festival, Dickens of a Christmas returns to downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12.

The event features holiday-inspired food and drink, children’s activities, live music, and outstanding arts and crafts featuring seasonal and specialty gift items, that come together to recreate the time of Charles Dickens using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop. A variety of musicians, dancers and Dickens characters will fill the streets. Expect to see and interact with the nefarious Fagin from Oliver Twist, Ebenezer Scrooge, and more.

Hours for the event are Saturday, Dec. 11 from 12:00 PM TO 6:00 PM and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The festival will feature several new additions as well as traditions from the past including the Victorian Village, KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, the Main Stage presented by the Church at West Franklin, an Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University, Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery, the Beer Garden presented by Bavarian Bierhaus, photo opportunities with Santa and Dickens characters, and much more.

To learn more about this year’s Dickens of a Christmas presented by First Citizens National Bank, visit https://events. williamsonheritage.org/ dickens-of-a-christmas/.