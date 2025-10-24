10 Must-Watch Releases Coming to Netflix in November 2025

Netflix is bringing the heat this November 2025 with an incredible lineup that includes the highly anticipated finale of a beloved series. Here are the 10 releases you absolutely can’t miss this month. Full Release Schedule!

1. Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 (November 26)

The beginning of the end arrives as Hawkins faces its darkest hour yet. Set in the fall of 1987, the town is scarred by the opening of the Rifts while Eleven remains in hiding from military forces. With Vecna’s whereabouts unknown and a darkness more powerful than ever looming, the full party must reunite one last time for their final battle. Releasing at 5pm PT, this is the moment fans have been waiting for.

2. Frankenstein (November 7)

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro brings his signature visual storytelling to Mary Shelley’s classic tale. This adaptation promises to deliver del Toro’s unique gothic aesthetic while exploring the tragic relationship between Victor Frankenstein and his monstrous creation in a way only this master filmmaker can.

3. Being Eddie (November 12)

This unprecedented documentary offers an intimate look at Eddie Murphy’s nearly 50-year career, featuring insights from comedy legends like Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jamie Foxx. For the first time ever, Murphy invites viewers into his home to revisit his groundbreaking work while revealing the interior life that has driven this once-in-a-century star.

4. Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis (November 14)

Boxing’s biggest personalities collide in this must-see live event from Miami’s Kaseya Center. Jake “El Gallo” Paul faces off against Gervonta “Tank” Davis in what promises to be one of the most talked-about boxing matches of the year, streaming live exclusively on Netflix.

5. Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2 (November 4)

The Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning competition returns with 456 brand-new contestants competing for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. With shocking new twists and never-before-seen games, season two raises the stakes even higher as players face elimination at every turn.

6. A Man on the Inside: Season 2 (November 20)

Charles goes undercover at a college campus in this charming comedy-mystery series, where the suspects are as unpredictable as the clues and the hijinks get unexpectedly personal. Fans of feel-good mysteries won’t want to miss this new season.

7. MARINES (November 10)

This powerful coming-of-age docuseries follows members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, offering unparalleled access to the US Marine Corps. Go inside the rigorous trainings and emotional journeys of young Marines as they forge unbreakable bonds while grappling with the complexities of life at sea.

8. Selena y Los Dinos (November 17)

Celebrate the life and legacy of the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla, through never-before-seen footage from the family’s personal archive. This intimate documentary captures how Selena and her family performed, triumphed, and redefined genres together.

9. ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran (November 21)

Ed Sheeran takes over the streets of New York in this groundbreaking, real-time music experience. Watch the global superstar perform his greatest hits in one continuous shot, creating an innovative concert film unlike anything you’ve seen before.

10. The Beast in Me (November 13)

Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys star in this gripping thriller about an acclaimed author who becomes obsessed with her mysterious neighbor—a real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. This cat-and-mouse game explores obsession, truth, and the demons we all carry.

Bonus Watch: Don’t miss the nostalgia-packed November 1st drop featuring beloved classics like the Back to the Future trilogy, Ace Ventura films, Charlie’s Angels, Crazy Rich Asians, and the recent hit Wonka—perfect for a cozy autumn movie marathon.

