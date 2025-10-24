10/24/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 40°F Early; High 66 Today, Overcast Tonight

Early morning conditions in Williamson County on 10/24/25 reveal a temperature of 40.1°F with clear skies and minimal wind at 3.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.
Today’s forecast anticipates a peak temperature of around 65.8°F, although the early morning low dipped to 38.8°F. Winds are expected to remain light, not exceeding 6 mph throughout the day. The sky is expected to turn overcast as the day progresses, yet the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.
Tonight, temperatures are projected to be milder than last night, with a low around 49.5°F. Conditions will remain overcast, and winds will maintain a steady pace of up to 6 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at 2%.
Residents and visitors should enjoy the clear and calm early morning weather while preparing for cooler, overcast conditions later in the day and into the evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|66°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|72°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|62°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|60°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|56°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|55°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|57°F
|38°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
