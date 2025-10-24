10/24/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 40°F Early; High 66 Today, Overcast Tonight

Early morning conditions in Williamson County on 10/24/25 reveal a temperature of 40.1°F with clear skies and minimal wind at 3.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Today’s forecast anticipates a peak temperature of around 65.8°F, although the early morning low dipped to 38.8°F. Winds are expected to remain light, not exceeding 6 mph throughout the day. The sky is expected to turn overcast as the day progresses, yet the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.

Tonight, temperatures are projected to be milder than last night, with a low around 49.5°F. Conditions will remain overcast, and winds will maintain a steady pace of up to 6 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at 2%.

Residents and visitors should enjoy the clear and calm early morning weather while preparing for cooler, overcast conditions later in the day and into the evening.

Today’s Details High 66°F Low 39°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 7:02am Sunset 6:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 66°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 45°F Overcast Sunday 62°F 54°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 60°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 56°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 55°F 47°F Overcast Thursday 57°F 38°F Overcast

