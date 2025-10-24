What’s New On HBO Max This November 2025

Here’s a look at what’s coming to HBO Max in November 2025. The month kicks off with a massive library drop of classic films and holiday favorites, followed by new HBO Originals, A24 releases, and fresh seasons of popular Food Network and Discovery shows throughout the month.
November 1
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
- A Christmas Carol (1938)
- A Christmas Story
- A United Kingdom
- A Woman’s Face
- Alex Cross (2012)
- Backfire
- Beasts of the Southern Wild
- Betrayed (1954)
- Brick Mansions
- Crime Wave
- Dangerous Liaisons
- Deception (1946)
- Desperate
- Destination Tokyo
- Dillinger
- Each Dawn I Die
- Elf
- Four Christmases
- Happy Feet
- Hellboy (2004)
- House of 1000 Corpses
- I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
- Ice Age: Continental Drift
- Invisible Stripes
- Johnny Angel
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- Marine Raiders
- Marked Woman
- Monster-In-Law
- Murder, My Sweet
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Nocturne
- Norm of the North
- Objective, Burma!
- Out of the Fog
- Out of the Past
- Puss In Boots
- Red Light
- Red Riding Hood
- Roadblock
- Screaming Eagles
- Sucker Punch
- The Bride of Frankenstein
- The Devil’s Rejects
- The Devil’s Rejects: Director’s Cut
- The Kitchen, Season 39 (Food Network)
- The Locket
- The Man I Love
- The Mask of Dimitrios
- The Polar Express
- The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)
- The Public Enemy
- The Roaring Twenties
- The Set-Up
- The Town
- The Unsuspected
- The Wolfman
- The Women (1939)
- They Live by Night
- They Were Expendable
- Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
- This Woman Is Dangerous
- Where Danger Lives
November 2
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- I Love LA, Season 1 (HBO Original)
- Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 9 (Travel)
- Past Lives (A24)
- Unlocked: Family Secrets, Season 1 (OWN)
November 3
- Barney’s World, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)
- Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 2 (Food Network)
- I Am Curious Johnny
- In the Eye of the Storm, Season 3 (Discovery)
- Wardens of the North, Season 5 (Animal Planet)
November 4
- Holiday Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)
- Supermarket Stakeout, Season 7 (Food Network)
- Tom and Jerry Gokko Shorts, Season 1A
November 5
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie
- The Plot Thickens, Season 6 (TCM)
- Who Hired the Hitman?, Season 1 (ID)
November 6
- A Man Called Otto
- Alex vs ARod (HBO Original)
- Beat Bobby Flay, Season 39 (Food Network)
- Expedition Files, Season 3 (Discovery)
- Expedition Unknown, Season 16 (Discovery)
- Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)
November 7
- Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 52 (Food Network)
- Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
- Maine Cabin Masters, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)
- Materialists (A24)
- The Vallecas Files (HBO Original)
November 8
- Gold Rush, Season 16 (Discovery)
November 9
- Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)
November 10
- Bad Sports: When Fans Turn Violent for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
- Sweet Empire: Winter Wars, Season 1 (Food Network)
November 12
- Beat Bobby Flay, Season 41 (Food Network)
- Hoarding for the Holidays, Season 1 (HGTV)
- Homestead Rescue, Season 13 (Discovery)
November 13
- Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted, Season 1 (HBO Original)
- Body Cam, Season 10 (ID)
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)
November 14
- Eddington (A24)
- One to One: John & Yoko (HBO Original)
- Silly Sundays, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
- The Seduction (HBO Original)
November 15
- The Last Woodsmen, Season 2 (Discovery)
November 18
- Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
- Thoughts & Prayers (HBO Original)
November 20
- Missing (2023)
- Work on the Wild Side, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
November 21
- Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E (Cartoon Network)
November 22
- Belle Collective, Season 6 (OWN)
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H (Cartoon Network)
November 26
- Flight Risk (Lionsgate)
November 28
- Krypto Saves the Day: Package Pandemonium (DCU)
- Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)
November 30
- OWN for the Holidays Movie: Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (OWN)
