What’s New On HBO Max This November 2025

Here’s a look at what’s coming to HBO Max in November 2025. The month kicks off with a massive library drop of classic films and holiday favorites, followed by new HBO Originals, A24 releases, and fresh seasons of popular Food Network and Discovery shows throughout the month.

November 1

  • Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
  • A Christmas Carol (1938)
  • A Christmas Story
  • A United Kingdom
  • A Woman’s Face
  • Alex Cross (2012)
  • Backfire
  • Beasts of the Southern Wild
  • Betrayed (1954)
  • Brick Mansions
  • Crime Wave
  • Dangerous Liaisons
  • Deception (1946)
  • Desperate
  • Destination Tokyo
  • Dillinger
  • Each Dawn I Die
  • Elf
  • Four Christmases
  • Happy Feet
  • Hellboy (2004)
  • House of 1000 Corpses
  • I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
  • Ice Age: Continental Drift
  • Invisible Stripes
  • Johnny Angel
  • Kingsman: The Golden Circle
  • Marine Raiders
  • Marked Woman
  • Monster-In-Law
  • Murder, My Sweet
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • Nocturne
  • Norm of the North
  • Objective, Burma!
  • Out of the Fog
  • Out of the Past
  • Puss In Boots
  • Red Light
  • Red Riding Hood
  • Roadblock
  • Screaming Eagles
  • Sucker Punch
  • The Bride of Frankenstein
  • The Devil’s Rejects
  • The Devil’s Rejects: Director’s Cut
  • The Kitchen, Season 39 (Food Network)
  • The Locket
  • The Man I Love
  • The Mask of Dimitrios
  • The Polar Express
  • The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)
  • The Public Enemy
  • The Roaring Twenties
  • The Set-Up
  • The Town
  • The Unsuspected
  • The Wolfman
  • The Women (1939)
  • They Live by Night
  • They Were Expendable
  • Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
  • This Woman Is Dangerous
  • Where Danger Lives

November 2

  • Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
  • I Love LA, Season 1 (HBO Original)
  • Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 9 (Travel)
  • Past Lives (A24)
  • Unlocked: Family Secrets, Season 1 (OWN)

November 3

  • Barney’s World, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)
  • Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 2 (Food Network)
  • I Am Curious Johnny
  • In the Eye of the Storm, Season 3 (Discovery)
  • Wardens of the North, Season 5 (Animal Planet)

November 4

  • Holiday Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)
  • Supermarket Stakeout, Season 7 (Food Network)
  • Tom and Jerry Gokko Shorts, Season 1A

November 5

  • The LEGO Ninjago Movie
  • The Plot Thickens, Season 6 (TCM)
  • Who Hired the Hitman?, Season 1 (ID)

November 6

  • A Man Called Otto
  • Alex vs ARod (HBO Original)
  • Beat Bobby Flay, Season 39 (Food Network)
  • Expedition Files, Season 3 (Discovery)
  • Expedition Unknown, Season 16 (Discovery)
  • Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)

November 7

  • Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 52 (Food Network)
  • Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
  • Maine Cabin Masters, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)
  • Materialists (A24)
  • The Vallecas Files (HBO Original)

November 8

  • Gold Rush, Season 16 (Discovery)

November 9

  • Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)

November 10

  • Bad Sports: When Fans Turn Violent for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
  • Sweet Empire: Winter Wars, Season 1 (Food Network)

November 12

  • Beat Bobby Flay, Season 41 (Food Network)
  • Hoarding for the Holidays, Season 1 (HGTV)
  • Homestead Rescue, Season 13 (Discovery)

November 13

  • Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted, Season 1 (HBO Original)
  • Body Cam, Season 10 (ID)
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)

November 14

  • Eddington (A24)
  • One to One: John & Yoko (HBO Original)
  • Silly Sundays, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
  • The Seduction (HBO Original)

November 15

  • The Last Woodsmen, Season 2 (Discovery)

November 18

  • Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
  • Thoughts & Prayers (HBO Original)

November 20

  • Missing (2023)
  • Work on the Wild Side, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

November 21

  • Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E (Cartoon Network)

November 22

  • Belle Collective, Season 6 (OWN)
  • Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H (Cartoon Network)

November 26

  • Flight Risk (Lionsgate)

November 28

  • Krypto Saves the Day: Package Pandemonium (DCU)
  • Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)

November 30

  • OWN for the Holidays Movie: Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (OWN)

