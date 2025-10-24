Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Hosting Community Blood Drive

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to take part in its upcoming blood drive on Tuesday, October 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 408 Century Court in Franklin.

Residents can sign up in advance using the provided QR code or website, though walk-ins are welcome. Organizers encourage both first-time and returning donors to participate, emphasizing that each donation can help save lives.

Participants will receive free snacks and, as organizers note, “heroic bragging rights” for contributing to a lifesaving cause.

