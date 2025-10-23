Netflix November 2025 Releases

Netflix is delivering a packed November 2025 lineup with major releases including Stranger Things 5: Volume 1, the Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis boxing event, and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.
Coming Soon
- Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (IN)
- Weak Hero Class 2 (KR)
November 1, 2025
- A Very Vintage Christmas
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Baby Driver
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Broadchurch: Season 1
- Broadchurch: Season 2
- Broadchurch: Season 3
- Charlie’s Angels
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Dear Santa
- Doctor Sleep
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Dr. Dolittle
- Dr. Dolittle 2
- Elvis
- Frances Ha
- Game Night
- Happy Christmas
- The Hangover
- The Hangover: Part II
- The Hangover: Part III
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- In the Heights
- Isn’t It Romantic
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Just Mercy
- The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
- Life of the Party
- The Little Things
- Merry Liddle Christmas
- The Nun II
- Ocean’s 8
- Paddington 2
- The Patriot
- Ready Player One
- Tenet
- This Is the End
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
- The Way Back
- Wonka
November 2, 2025
- King Richard
- The Outfit
November 3, 2025
- Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches
- In Waves and War
November 4, 2025
- Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
- Minx: Seasons 1-2
- Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2
November 5, 2025
- Election
- Heweliusz (PL)
- Just Alice (CO)
November 6, 2025
- The Bad Guys: Breaking In
- Bride Wars
- Death by Lightning
- The Vince Staples Show: Season 2
November 7, 2025
- A Holiday Engagement
- As You Stood By (KR)
- Baramulla (IN)
- Christmas in the Heartland
- Frankenstein
- Groom & Two Brides (KW)
- Labyrinth
- Mango (DK)
- My Dad’s Christmas Date
November 8, 2025
- Countdown: Jake vs. Tank
- The Emoji Movie
November 10, 2025
- MARINES
- Sesame Street: Volume 1
November 11, 2025
- Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
- No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
- Same Time, Next Christmas
November 12, 2025
- A Merry Little Ex-Mas
- Being Eddie
- Dynamite Kiss (KR)
- Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV (BR)
- Mrs Playmen (IT)
- Selling The OC: Season 4
November 13, 2025
- The Beast in Me
- Delhi Crime: Season 3 (IN)
- Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 (TW)
- Koati: Season 1
- Last Samurai Standing (JP)
- Moulin Rouge!
- The Sandlot
- Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad (TH)
- Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4 (CA)
November 14, 2025
- The Crystal Cuckoo (ES)
- In Your Dreams
- Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis
- Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius (TR)
- NOUVELLE VAGUE (FR)
November 15, 2025
- A Royal Date for Christmas
- A Sprinkle of Christmas
- A Vineyard Christmas
- Becoming Santa
- Christmas Casanova
- Everybody’s Fine
- Just Like a Christmas Movie
- Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade
- Royally Yours, This Christmas
November 17, 2025
- Blue Beetle
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12
- Selena y Los Dinos
- Zodiac
November 18, 2025
- Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That (CA)
November 19, 2025
- The Carman Family Deaths
- Champagne Problems
- Envious: Season 3 (AR)
- The Son of a Thousand Men (BR)
November 20, 2025
- A Man on the Inside: Season 2
- The Follies (MX)
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4
November 21, 2025
- Marry Christmas
- Mistletoe Mixup
- ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran
- Train Dreams
November 24, 2025
- Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2
- Santa Bootcamp
November 25, 2025
- Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2
November 26, 2025
- Jingle Bell Heist
- Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 (Releasing at 5pm PT)
November 27, 2025
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
November 28, 2025
- Left-Handed Girl (TW)
- The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo
Last Call – Leaving Netflix
Leaving November 1, 2025
- 47 Meters Down
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
- Blow
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Eat Pray Love
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Furious 7
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Happy Gilmore
- Horrible Bosses
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Minions
- Ride Along
- Ride Along 2
- She’s All That
- Sherlock Holmes
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Shrek Forever After
- Shrek the Third
- Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
- Starship Troopers
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Thirteen
- Total Recall
- Varsity Blues
- Weird Science
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Leaving November 6, 2025
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Reba: Seasons 1-6
Leaving November 8, 2025
- A Star Is Born
Leaving November 13, 2025
- Archer: Seasons 1-13
Leaving November 14, 2025
- Madame Web
- Smile
Leaving November 15, 2025
- A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
- First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
Leaving November 16, 2025
- Mamma Mia!
Leaving November 17, 2025
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seasons 1-8
Leaving November 20, 2025
- Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
Leaving November 22, 2025
- San Andreas
Netflix Games – Leaving November 4, 2025
- Steel Paws
