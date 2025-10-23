Netflix November 2025 Releases

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025
Netflix is delivering a packed November 2025 lineup with major releases including Stranger Things 5: Volume 1, the Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis boxing event, and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

Coming Soon

  • Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (IN)
  • Weak Hero Class 2 (KR)

November 1, 2025

  • A Very Vintage Christmas
  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
  • Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
  • Baby Driver
  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Broadchurch: Season 1
  • Broadchurch: Season 2
  • Broadchurch: Season 3
  • Charlie’s Angels
  • Crazy Rich Asians
  • Dear Santa
  • Doctor Sleep
  • Don’t Worry Darling
  • Dr. Dolittle
  • Dr. Dolittle 2
  • Elvis
  • Frances Ha
  • Game Night
  • Happy Christmas
  • The Hangover
  • The Hangover: Part II
  • The Hangover: Part III
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • In the Heights
  • Isn’t It Romantic
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Just Mercy
  • The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
  • Life of the Party
  • The Little Things
  • Merry Liddle Christmas
  • The Nun II
  • Ocean’s 8
  • Paddington 2
  • The Patriot
  • Ready Player One
  • Tenet
  • This Is the End
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
  • The Way Back
  • Wonka

November 2, 2025

  • King Richard
  • The Outfit

November 3, 2025

  • Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches
  • In Waves and War

November 4, 2025

  • Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
  • Minx: Seasons 1-2
  • Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2

November 5, 2025

  • Election
  • Heweliusz (PL)
  • Just Alice (CO)

November 6, 2025

  • The Bad Guys: Breaking In
  • Bride Wars
  • Death by Lightning
  • The Vince Staples Show: Season 2

November 7, 2025

  • A Holiday Engagement
  • As You Stood By (KR)
  • Baramulla (IN)
  • Christmas in the Heartland
  • Frankenstein
  • Groom & Two Brides (KW)
  • Labyrinth
  • Mango (DK)
  • My Dad’s Christmas Date

November 8, 2025

  • Countdown: Jake vs. Tank
  • The Emoji Movie

November 10, 2025

  • MARINES
  • Sesame Street: Volume 1

November 11, 2025

  • Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
  • No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
  • Same Time, Next Christmas

November 12, 2025

  • A Merry Little Ex-Mas
  • Being Eddie
  • Dynamite Kiss (KR)
  • Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV (BR)
  • Mrs Playmen (IT)
  • Selling The OC: Season 4

November 13, 2025

  • The Beast in Me
  • Delhi Crime: Season 3 (IN)
  • Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 (TW)
  • Koati: Season 1
  • Last Samurai Standing (JP)
  • Moulin Rouge!
  • The Sandlot
  • Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad (TH)
  • Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4 (CA)

November 14, 2025

  • The Crystal Cuckoo (ES)
  • In Your Dreams
  • Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis
  • Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius (TR)
  • NOUVELLE VAGUE (FR)

November 15, 2025

  • A Royal Date for Christmas
  • A Sprinkle of Christmas
  • A Vineyard Christmas
  • Becoming Santa
  • Christmas Casanova
  • Everybody’s Fine
  • Just Like a Christmas Movie
  • Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade
  • Royally Yours, This Christmas

November 17, 2025

  • Blue Beetle
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12
  • Selena y Los Dinos
  • Zodiac

November 18, 2025

  • Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That (CA)

November 19, 2025

  • The Carman Family Deaths
  • Champagne Problems
  • Envious: Season 3 (AR)
  • The Son of a Thousand Men (BR)

November 20, 2025

  • A Man on the Inside: Season 2
  • The Follies (MX)
  • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8
  • Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4

November 21, 2025

  • Marry Christmas
  • Mistletoe Mixup
  • ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran
  • Train Dreams

November 24, 2025

  • Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2
  • Santa Bootcamp

November 25, 2025

  • Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2

November 26, 2025

  • Jingle Bell Heist
  • Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 (Releasing at 5pm PT)

November 27, 2025

  • Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

November 28, 2025

  • Left-Handed Girl (TW)
  • The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo

Last Call – Leaving Netflix

Leaving November 1, 2025

  • 47 Meters Down
  • 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
  • Blow
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Eat Pray Love
  • The Fast and the Furious
  • 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
  • Fast Five
  • Fast & Furious 6
  • Furious 7
  • Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Happy Gilmore
  • Horrible Bosses
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Minions
  • Ride Along
  • Ride Along 2
  • She’s All That
  • Sherlock Holmes
  • Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
  • Shrek
  • Shrek 2
  • Shrek Forever After
  • Shrek the Third
  • Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
  • Starship Troopers
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Thirteen
  • Total Recall
  • Varsity Blues
  • Weird Science
  • Wet Hot American Summer
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Leaving November 6, 2025

  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • Reba: Seasons 1-6

Leaving November 8, 2025

  • A Star Is Born

Leaving November 13, 2025

  • Archer: Seasons 1-13

Leaving November 14, 2025

  • Madame Web
  • Smile

Leaving November 15, 2025

  • A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
  • First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3
  • Jaws: The Revenge

Leaving November 16, 2025

  • Mamma Mia!

Leaving November 17, 2025

  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seasons 1-8

Leaving November 20, 2025

  • Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

Leaving November 22, 2025

  • San Andreas

Netflix Games – Leaving November 4, 2025

  • Steel Paws

