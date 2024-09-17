Zach Top to Headline Show at The Ryman

Zach Top will embark on a headline tour early next year, which includes stops at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on February 28, 2025.

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting September 17 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, September 20 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.zachtop.com/tour.

The 2025 dates add to a breakout year for Top, who is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the upcoming 58th Annual CMA Awards (his first CMA nomination), was recently named Discovery Artist of the Year at the 2024 MusicRow Awards, and released his widely praised debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, this past spring. Top was a surprise guest for those who attended the Dierks Bentley concert at Bridgestone recently. Watch the video here.

