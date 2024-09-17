Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Sept. 17

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 10-17, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Dallas Downs Pool
|100
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/16/2024
|Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool
|100
|802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/13/2024
|Camden At Franklin Park Pool
|100
|6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/11/2024
|Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie
|96
|1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly
|94
|4000 Mary Dudley Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Tollgate Amenities Pool
|90
|3665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|98
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Franklin Green
|94
|Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|100
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool
|90
|3665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|92
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|96
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|98
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Franklin Green Main Pool
|94
|Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Ashton Brook Pool #2
|96
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Willow Springs Homeowners Pool
|92
|645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult
|98
|1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center
|94
|5000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Mooreland Estates HOA Pool
|96
|7001 Tartan Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|96
|601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|94
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Maplewood Pool
|92
|614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37065
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|98
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)
|94
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Hampton Inn Pool
|96
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Maplewood Kiddie Pool
|94
|614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|The Landings Pool
|96
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Mooreland Estates Section Ii
|94
|Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|94
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|94
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|98
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Holiday Inn Pool
|96
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|98
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool
|100
|7250 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|98
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|96
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|98
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|The Harper Apts Pool
|100
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Homewood Suites Pool
|96
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|The Canterbury Pool
|96
|2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|96
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|The Grove Bridge Pool
|92
|8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Falls Grove Community Pool
|96
|Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool
|98
|Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
