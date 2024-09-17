Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Sept. 17

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 10-17, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Dallas Downs Pool 100 431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/16/2024 Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool 100 802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/13/2024 Camden At Franklin Park Pool 100 6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/11/2024 Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie 96 1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly 94 4000 Mary Dudley Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Tollgate Amenities Pool 90 3665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Ashton Brook Pool #1 98 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Franklin Green 94 Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 100 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool 90 3665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Dwell At Mcewen Pool 98 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool 92 10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 96 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool 98 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 98 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Franklin Green Main Pool 94 Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Ashton Brook Pool #2 96 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Willow Springs Homeowners Pool 92 645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult 98 1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center 94 5000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Mooreland Estates HOA Pool 96 7001 Tartan Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool 96 601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 94 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Maplewood Pool 92 614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37065 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 98 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 96 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 100 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's) 94 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Hampton Inn Pool 96 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Maplewood Kiddie Pool 94 614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 The Landings Pool 96 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Mooreland Estates Section Ii 94 Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool 94 3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 TownPlace Suites Pool 94 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Comfort Inn & Suites 98 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Holiday Inn Pool 96 1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Aloft Nashville Pool 98 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool 100 7250 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 MAA Cool Springs Pool 98 1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Residence Inn Marriott Spa 96 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 98 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 The Harper Apts Pool 100 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Homewood Suites Pool 96 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 The Canterbury Pool 96 2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 96 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 96 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 The Grove Bridge Pool 92 8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Falls Grove Community Pool 96 Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool 98 Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

