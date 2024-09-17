Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Sept. 17

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 10-17, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Dallas Downs Pool100431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/16/2024
Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool100802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/13/2024
Camden At Franklin Park Pool1006300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/11/2024
Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie961531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly944000 Mary Dudley Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Tollgate Amenities Pool903665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Ashton Brook Pool #198100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Franklin Green94Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool1002000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool903665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Dwell At Mcewen Pool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool9210000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
IMT Residential LLC West Pool96101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
IMT Residential LLC East Pool98201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Franklin Green Main Pool94Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Ashton Brook Pool #296100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Willow Springs Homeowners Pool92645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult981531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center945000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Mooreland Estates HOA Pool967001 Tartan Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool96601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Berry Farm Town Center Pool947001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Maplewood Pool92614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37065Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool983601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool967086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool100107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)941505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Hampton Inn Pool967141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Maplewood Kiddie Pool94614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
The Landings Pool961505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Mooreland Estates Section Ii94Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool943201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
TownPlace Suites Pool947153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Comfort Inn & Suites987120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Holiday Inn Pool961738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Aloft Nashville Pool987109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Residence Inn Marriott Pool1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool1007250 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
MAA Cool Springs Pool981001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Residence Inn Marriott Spa962009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool982001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
The Harper Apts Pool1002200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Homewood Suites Pool962225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
The Canterbury Pool962500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool969150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool96820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
The Grove Bridge Pool928759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Falls Grove Community Pool96Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool98Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

