Your Ultimate Activity Guide for Fourth of July Weekend

3 Celebration Under the Stars, Murfreesboro

July 4, 2021

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m. Events Begin: 7:30 p.m.

Fountains at Gateway

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro

Additional Information: www.MurfreesboroParks.com and on Facebook.

FREE

Sponsored by Middle Tennessee Electric, for the third year the skies over The Fountains will light up with a firework display by Pyro Shows in celebration of the 4th of July. The event will include food trucks and family activities. The events will begin at 4 p.m. on the grassy area.

The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking.

Live music featuring The Pilots will begin at 7:00 p.m. on the Fountains Stage. The Pilots perform a broad range of tunes from the 1950’s through the 2000’s, from classic rock to R&B to the blues.

The fireworks display by Pyro Shows will light up the sky beginning at 9:00 p.m. For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted on the celebration site.

“Pyro Shows will set off the fireworks from the field near the fire hall on Medical Center Parkway,” said Rachel Singer, Assistant Director of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department. “The fireworks should be visible for approximately half a mile, depending on how cloudy the sky is that night, and any obstructions such as buildings and trees.”

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation coordinates the event with help from the City of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department.