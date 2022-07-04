Photo of the Day: July 4, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Happy 4th of July! Downtown Nashville will host Let Freedom Sing! with performances on Broadway. Here are a few fun facts about the fireworks.

At precisely 31 minutes and 30 seconds, it will be the longest show ever in Nashville.

There will be four major positions, and the show will cover a large air space above the Cumberland River.

There will be more than 1,000 floating flares and special ghost shells as part of the show.

The show’s finale will be the most powerful in Nashville history with more salutes of loud boomer shells than ever before.

There will be 40,000 pounds of explosives and 200 miles of wire used.

Looking for fireworks closer to home? See our list here.

