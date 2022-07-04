Photo of the Day: July 4, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: Happy 4th of July! Downtown Nashville will host Let Freedom Sing! with performances on Broadway. Here are a few fun facts about the fireworks.
- At precisely 31 minutes and 30 seconds, it will be the longest show ever in Nashville.
- There will be four major positions, and the show will cover a large air space above the Cumberland River.
- There will be more than 1,000 floating flares and special ghost shells as part of the show.
- The show’s finale will be the most powerful in Nashville history with more salutes of loud boomer shells than ever before.
- There will be 40,000 pounds of explosives and 200 miles of wire used.
