Photo of the Day: July 4, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
4th of July
photo from Visit Music City

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Happy 4th of July! Downtown Nashville will host Let Freedom Sing! with performances on Broadway. Here are a few fun facts about the fireworks.

  • At precisely 31 minutes and 30 seconds, it will be the longest show ever in Nashville.
  • There will be four major positions, and the show will cover a large air space above the Cumberland River.
  • There will be more than 1,000 floating flares and special ghost shells as part of the show.
  • The show’s finale will be the most powerful in Nashville history with more salutes of loud boomer shells than ever before.
  • There will be 40,000 pounds of explosives and 200 miles of wire used.

Looking for fireworks closer to home? See our list here. 

 

