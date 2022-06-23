Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July

7 Music City’s 4th of July: Let Freedom Sing

July 4

Music City July 4th is one of the largest annual music festivals in Downtown Nashville that attracts an impressive list of headliners. The festival is free for the public and includes a Family Fun Zone in the morning at Walk of Fame Park with climbing walls, water slides, and various games. The festival ends with a fantastic 30-minute fireworks show. Riverfront Park and Pedestrian Bridge are some of the best spots to see the display. More info here.

Places to view Nashville’s fireworks