Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July

Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July!
1Red, White, and Boom
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Pkwy, Brentwood
July 4 at 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park. The Smoking Section Band will wow the crowd with their big band, disco, and jazz music. Fireworks at 9 pm. Various food trucks will be available so bring chairs or a blanket to sit to enjoy. Free admission! More info here.
2Fairview Annual Independence Day Celebration at City Hall
7100 City Center Way, Fairview, TN
July 3 – July 4
Come on out to the 11th Annual July 3rd Celebration here at City Hall. Kolby Oakley, Brandon Davis, and Rubiks Groove are bringing the best of pop, rock, and hip hop from the ’80s & ’90s! Fireworks begin at 9 pm. There will be multiple food trucks on-site and fun activities for the kids too. Gates open at 2 pm. Free to the public! More info here.
3Fourth of July Celebration at The Park at Harlinsdale
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Rd, Franklin
Mon, July 4 at 6:00 – 9:30 PM
Bring your own chairs or blankets to enjoy free entertainment followed by a fireworks show sponsored by the City of Franklin. More info here.
4First Family Church Fireworks and Food Trucks Event
First Family Church, 2790 Pulaski Hwy, Columbia
July 3 from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
5Freedom Fest
Rock Creek Park, 101 Old Farmington Rd, Lewisburg
Jul 3 at 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Live worship music. A message from the Word. A call to prayer. Food trucks. Bouncy houses. Lawn games. Patriotic music. Fireworks. Everyone is invited! More info here.
6Maury County Park Fireworks
Maury County Park, 1018 Maury County Park Dr, Columbia
July 4 at 9:00 pm
Come celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks at Maury County Park. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM to hear synchronized music beginning at 9 pm. More info here.
7Music City’s 4th of July: Let Freedom Sing
July 4
Music City July 4th is one of the largest annual music festivals in Downtown Nashville that attracts an impressive list of headliners. The festival is free for the public and includes a Family Fun Zone in the morning at Walk of Fame Park with climbing walls, water slides, and various games. The festival ends with a fantastic 30-minute fireworks show. Riverfront Park and Pedestrian Bridge are some of the best spots to see the display. More info here.
Places to view Nashville’s fireworks
8Famous Nashville Rooftop Party
110 2nd Ave N, Nashville
July 4 at 7:00 pm
Overlooking the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium, our rooftop is the place to celebrate Independence Day. 21 + only. Rain or shine partially covered rooftop. Ticketed entry at 7 PM.
9L27 Rooftop Party
The Westin Nashville, L27 Rooftop Lounge, 807 Clark Pl, Nashville
July 4 at 6:00 pm
Enjoy a DJ, drinks, and an unforgettable view of the fireworks from 27 stories above the city! General admission is standing room only. Tickets include cabana options, indoor table options, or VIP terrace options. 21 + to drink.
10Free as a Bird at Rare Bird Rooftop Bar
July 4 at 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Noelle Hotel, Rare Bird Rooftop Bar, 200 4th Ave North, Nashville
Join us for the Free As a Bird annual 4th of July Celebration at Rare Bird perched 13 floors above Noelle in downtown Nashville. Celebrate in luxury with unobstructed views of the largest fireworks display. Tickets are available for 21 + only.
11Let Freedom Rock
Hard Rock Cafe, 100 Broadway, Nashville
July 4 at 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm (Doors 5:30 PM)
Join us for the Let Freedom Rock Backyard Bash with exclusive views of Nashville’s July 4th concert and world-famous fireworks show. Tickets here.
12Goodlettsville Independence Day Celebration
July 4 at 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Moss-Wright Park, 745 Caldwell Dr, Goodlettsville
The City of Goodlettsville celebrates Independence Day on the 4th of July in Moss-Wright Park.
A Kids Zone will be provided with inflatables, games, and fireman’s foam. Wristbands can be purchased for the kid’s zone the day of the event for $10.00 each, cash Only. Bring a picnic blanket and chairs and enjoy food from one of our many vendors. The event concludes with a spectacular fireworks display set to music, which is scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm. More info here.
13Americana Celebration and The Brandon Webster Fireworks Show
July 9 at 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm
White House Soccer Complex, 2784 Highway 31 West, White House
Come enjoy some delicious food from the food truck row and free activities for kids and adults alike. If you want even more excitement hop over to the carnival for some thrilling rides and fun games. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy music and fireworks. More info here.
14La Vergne Independence Day Celebration
Jul 4 at 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne
Celebrate Independence Day at Veterans Memorial Park. Gates will open at 5:30 pm and the event is scheduled for 6:00 pm. There will be live music, food, and vendors with concessions for sale, and activities, and end the night with a spectacular firework show! More info here.