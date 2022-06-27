6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – June 27, 2022

4 Fisk Jubilee Singers

Tuesday, June 28, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville

In the year 1892, Ryman Auditorium was opened and during the same year marked the first performance of the Fisk Jubilee Singers® in this sacred space. 130 years since then, both institutions continue to enjoy a thriving relationship. On June 28, both institutions will join forces again and present a night of wonderful music to the Nashville community.

