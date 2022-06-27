Managing Lymphedema to Maximize Your Summer Fun

The sun and warm weather feels amazing, but for those with lymphedema, there’s an increased possibility for swelling and risk of infection. You can still enjoy some of your favorite summertime activities, but you just have to take a few extra precautions to stay healthy and comfortable!

Let’s take a look at a few of the important things to consider as we start to enjoy another beautiful summer!

Sunburn

Avoid excessive sun exposure, as sunburn will place an extra burden on your lymphatic system and increase swelling.

Remember that even if you are wearing a compression garment, it’s possible to get sunburn.

Be sure to wear sunscreen when going outside! And don’t forget to reapply as you go about your day!

Stay Cool

When indoors, stay in air conditioning!

The hottest parts of the day are between 11 am and 3 pm. Don’t step out if you can avoid it during these times.

If you get overheated, elevate your affected limb and place a cold, wet towel over it.

Drink plenty of water. Staying well hydrated makes it easier for your body to regulate its temperature.

Wear light, loose, non-constricting clothing. This creates better lymphatic flow, as well as keeping you cooler!

Powder the inside of your shoes with an unscented bath powder or anti-fungal powder to help prevent fungal infections.

Swimming

Chlorine dries your skin, causing breakage and giving bacteria a way to enter and cause infection. You can combat this by applying a moisture barrier cream before getting into the water, as well as after you get out of the pool.

Avoid a fungal infection by wearing footwear at all times when you aren’t in the pool, especially in the shower area!

When swimming in a natural body of water, wear water shoes to avoid cutting your feet on shells or stones.

If you have a skin break on your affected limb, it’s best not to go into the water.

While swimming, you can wear an old compression garment or none at all – just be sure to don some form of compression once you get out!

Take a bath or shower after swimming, and be sure to dry off completely afterward. Keeping the skin dry is important as excess moisture trapped between your skin and compression garment can promote bacterial growth and risk of infection!

Insect Bites

Apply insect repellent before going outside. Avoid using ones with DEET, however. You can do this by purchasing natural repellents from health food stores.

Treat insect bites immediately to avoid increased swelling or itching in that area. Wash and dry the area completely before applying antibiotic cream or ointment.

If you’re going camping, bring along a specialized first aid kit that includes alcohol wipes to clean any skin breaks, antibiotic cream, and bandages.

Care For Your Garment

Get measured for a garment after the hot weather starts, and again after it has ended. This way, your garments will be better fitted to the seasonal changes your edema goes through.

Clean your garment regularly to avoid deterioration from sweat, body oils, and sunscreen!

The experts at Pretty in Pink have certified fitters that can help you determine which compression garment is right for you.

With these tips in mind, you’re well on your way to enjoying this summer without adding discomfort or adding additional symptoms. Keep in mind that the goal isn’t to avoid enjoying the outdoors and sunshine, it’s to keep yourself safe from the harms of the sun and warm weather. Now get out there and enjoy your summer!

For all your compression garment needs to feel and look your best the team at Pretty in Pink Boutique will walk by your side and offer products to make your journey as comfortable as possible.

