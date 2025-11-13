Luxury Dog Hotel and Spa Yardstick to Open at Brentwood Place

Foundry Commercial announced that Yardstick, a luxury dog hotel and spa, has signed a lease for more than 7,000 square feet at Brentwood Place, a 320,000-square-foot retail destination just ten miles south of Downtown Nashville. The new location is anticipated to open in spring 2026.

Yardstick offers a premium experience for pets and their owners, combining state-of-the-art boarding suites with spa-quality grooming and wellness services. Designed to feel like a home away from home, Yardstick focuses on safety, comfort, and personalized care, while providing owners peace of mind that their pets are enjoying an elevated experience.

Liz Craig, Vice President of Retail Services in Foundry Commercial’s Nashville office, represented Brentwood Place ownership in the transaction and said Yardstick will be a welcome addition to Brentwood.

“Brentwood is known for being a family- and pet-friendly community, and Yardstick brings something truly unique to the neighborhood,” said Craig. “It’s exciting to introduce a high-end concept that not only enhances the shopping center’s mix but also reflects the lifestyle and expectations of Brentwood residents.”

Brentwood Place, located at 330 Franklin Road, is owned and operated by Regency Centers. The property is home to an impressive mix of national, regional, and local retailers, attracting more than 4.3 million visits annually. Anchored by Nordstrom Rack, HomeGoods/TJ Maxx, and Total Wine, the center also features a variety of dining and specialty options such as Chick-fil-A, Crema Coffee, and Fleet Feet.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Yardstick to Brentwood Place and to the Regency Centers’ portfolio. Their elevated approach to dog boarding and pet care brings something truly unique to the Brentwood community. Yardstick’s thoughtful design and hospitality-driven experience align perfectly with our commitment to creating dynamic, community-centered places, and we look forward to future opportunities to expand our partnership,” said Chelsea DuDeVoire Careccia, Communications Manager for Regency Centers.

