Museum of Christian & Gospel Music Features Carrie Underwood’s Historic Ryman Gown

Just one month after opening its doors, The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music and Mike Curb Presents GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame unveils a new display featuring a stunning gown, designed by Monique Lhuillier, from 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood.

The dress on display was worn by Underwood during her concert special My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman. With its debut on Easter Sunday 2021, this livestream performance offered encouragement to a world still reeling from the global pandemic. Performing her inspirational album My Savior on the historic Ryman Auditorium stage, Underwood appeared radiant in a floral, full-skirted gown as she shared the stage with CeCe Winans, Buddy Greene, Gordon Mote, and Bear Rinehart of NEEDTOBREATHE.

It’s fitting that the gown—first seen just blocks from the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music—has now found its home here. The My Savior album went on to win the 2022 GRAMMY® Award for Best Roots Gospel Album. Reflecting on these beloved hymns, Underwood has said, “This music shaped who I am as a person and is the foundation of my career as a recording artist.” Most recently, she performed at the 2025 GMA Dove Awards at Bridgestone Arena, joining Ben Fuller for their special collaboration, “If It Was Up To Me.” Underwood previously won two GMA Dove Awards, her first in 2006 for “Jesus, Take the Wheel” for Country Recorded Song Of The Year, and again in 2021 for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year for her song “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” featuring CeCe Winans, from her My Savior album.

On October 3, the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music officially opened its doors with a packed ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by state and local dignitaries, including Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Councilman Jacob Kupin, Tennessee Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell, and Councilwoman Joy Styles. The celebration also welcomed industry leaders, GMA Board members, GMA President Jackie Patillo, and the Museum’s founding Executive Director, Steve Gilreath. Artists such as Natalie Grant, Dr. Bobby Jones, Terrain, and Rachael Lampa were also in attendance.

The Museum’s debut has been met with enthusiastic media coverage—Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy reported live from the Museum on opening day, and features have appeared in Billboard, The Tennessean, NPR, WPLN’s This Is Nashville, Religion News Service, and more. Visit https://cgmmuseum.org/ for the latest programming and updates.

